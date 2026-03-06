BRING THE HEAT
Veracruz founders fire up Mexican-spiced hot chicken truck in Austin
Austin diners ready to test their spice tolerance may soon have a new challenge. Diablo Hot Chicken, a new food truck from the founders of Veracruz All Natural, opens March 12 at 2505 Webberville Rd. in East Austin with the motto “Born in Hell. Built to Burn.”
Diners will choose their preferred spice level — heatless, mild, hot, or Diablo — before digging into fried chicken sandwiches or tenders. The progression ranges from chicken with little to no chile oil to a full-strength version designed for serious heat seekers.
The Diablo concept is a collaboration between Reyna and Maritza Vazquez and culinary creator Alejandro Rojas. Diablo uses the hot chicken format popularized in Nashville, but builds its flavor around a blend of Mexican chiles rarely used in local hot chicken.
Rather than relying primarily on cayenne, the seasoning incorporates piquín, árbol, morita, and guajillo chiles, peppers more commonly used in Mexican salsas and marinades than in traditional hot chicken. The combination creates a layered heat profile that moves from smoky to sharp and builds gradually instead of delivering a single blast of spice.
The menu centers on fried chicken breast or thigh sandwiches served on toasted buns with coleslaw and pickles, along with chicken tenders and grilled chicken options. Sides include macaroni salad, broccoli salad, and hand-cut fries served with salsa macha ketchup. The buns will be baked by the Veracruz team.
Fried chicken at Diablo Hot Chicken is coated in a chile blend featuring piquín, árbol, morita, and guajillo peppers.Photo courtesy of Diablo Hot Chicken
Reyna and Maritza Vazquez launched their first taco truck in Austin in 2008 and have steadily expanded their restaurant group since then. In addition to multiple Veracruz locations, the sisters have opened the cocktail bar La Mezca in Mueller and the garden restaurant Leona Botanical Café & Bar in Sunset Valley.
“Even with 140 parking spaces, it’s not enough,” Reyna Vazquez says of Leona’s popularity.
The Webberville food park, where Diablo is parked, continues to grow as a small food truck hub owned by the sisters. The site sits just east of the intersection of Webberville and Pleasant Valley roads in East Austin. Diablo joins The Marylander, Kerlaches, Brown Sugar Bake Shop, and Desnudo Coffee at the food park.