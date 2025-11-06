Cheer Ups Deal Falls Down
Cheer Up Charlies will reportedly no longer be sold to national group
One of Austin's top LGBTQ+ venues reportedly continues its embattlement as a sale to a national investor has fallen through. The sale seemed like an answer to the bar and music venue's financial troubles.
In August, the public covered about two months of late rent — $58,000 — for Cheer Up Charlies via online fundraisers. A couple months later in October, both Cheer Up Charlies management and Pride Holdings Group, which trades in LGBTQ+ hospitality and entertainment, announced that Pride Holdings would acquire the venue and even turn it into a franchise.
KUT News reports that the sale mutually ended on November 4. “Both parties have rescinded, and Pride Holdings is no longer involved in Cheer Up Charlies,” bar owner Maggie Lea told Austin's NPR affiliate. “Our membership interests have been returned and we (Tamara Hoover & Maggie Lea) remain owners of Cheer Up Charlies.” Pride Holdings did not respond to KUT's request for comment.
That means it's business as usual at Cheer Ups, with Lea and co-owner Tamara Hoover still at the helm. Even if the sale had gone through, they would have remained in leadership positions.
Anyone visiting the Cheer Up Charlie's Instagram page can see the sale was met with suspicion from sections of the queer community, many of whom worry about corporate interests overtaking a gathering place that is supposed to represent a marginalized culture. KUT noted this perspective in its coverage.
The Austin Chronicle also looked into the matter and found discontent, including allegations that Pride Holdings is affiliated with MAGA figures that it followed on Instagram. However, the holdings group denied any affiliation and attributed the followings to a junior employee who can no longer access the company's social media.
KUT also noticed that Pride Holdings had removed the press release in which it had announced the acquisition. The group has not deleted its announcement on Instagram at the time of this article's publication.
"I have nothing bad to say about them," Lea told KUT. "It just didn't work out, you know?"