Cheer Up, Buy Up
Cheer Up Charlies, Austin's top LGBTQ+ venue, sold to national group
A nationwide holdings group dedicated to LGBTQ+ hospitality and entertainment, Pride Holdings Group, has acquired Austin's famous bar and music venue Cheer Up Charlies. The group announced the acquisition October 14.
In August, financial troubles led the venue to appeal to the general public for support; the public stepped up and covered $58,000 in back rent and then some. However, some social media commenters exposed a contingent of would-be supporters whose patience was stretched thin due to what they allege are bad business decisions.
"We are beyond excited to join the Pride Holdings family, and enter into this new chapter of our existence," said co-founder Maggie Lea in a press release. "Being a part of Pride will help us find the long-term stability and provide the financial backing we've always dreamed of.
According to the release from Pride Holdings (which seems to misspell the bar's name as Cheer Up Charlie's), Lea and her co-founder Tamara Hoover will stay in leadership positions. It emphasizes the bar's popularity as "Austin’s top-ranked LGBTQ+ bar for the past 15 years," as well as its "vibrant community" and "inclusive atmosphere."
Lea also alluded to a statewide expansion coming up for the Cheer Up Charlies brand.
"We are thrilled to have found a team like Pride Holdings that aligns with our mission, and we also can’t wait to grow the brand all across Texas!," they said. "With this transition, we will be able to strengthen our support for and to celebrate the diverse community of artists, nightlife performers, live musicians, and audiences that make Cheer Ups so special.”
“Cheer Up Charlie’s isn’t just a bar — it’s a symbol of community, resilience, and celebration," said Pride Holdings CEO Mike Barrett. "We’re honored to carry forward its incredible legacy while giving it the resources togrow and thrive. This acquisition reflects our commitment to preserving the soul of LGBTQ+ spaces while elevating them to new levels of visibility, impact, and profitability.”
The release states that Pride Holdings is working on expanding its Texas portfolio, with projected openings in San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas within the next two years.
Cheer Up Charlie's has shared an Instagram post by Pride Holdings, but has not made its own. Pride's comments are turned off across all its recent posts.