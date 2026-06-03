BBQ on TV
Food Network digs into Austin barbecue twice this June
People all over the country are interested in Austin's food scene, especially when it comes to barbecue. This June, two Food Network shows will be highlighting Texas' capital city: Food Network's Top 10 will dive into a local barbecue favorite, and BBQ Brawl will task pitmasters with making dishes that represent local culture.
Food Network’s Top 10 is a new series that premiered May 25, 2026. Each episode represents a type of food — like pizza, the star of the first episode — and selects the top 10 dishes in that category around the country. Then notable chefs take a look at those dishes and break them down, adding some insight into why they're so good and maybe even helping viewers commit to their next night out.
Of course, Austin is featured in the barbecue episode, which airs June 8 at 10 pm. Episodes are also available to stream online after their initial premiere.
The Food Network keeps its episode descriptions slightly vague, but it's usually obvious to locals what they're hinting at. The barbecue episode features an "'Egyptian cowboy' in Austin, Texas, [who] redefines pit mastery with a North African-spiced rack of lamb." That has to refer to Kareem El-Ghayesh of KG BBQ, who has become one of the most influential pitmasters in Austin by incorporating Mediterranean flavors.
We don't know who will break down the greatness of KG BBQ for viewers, but chefs Michael Voltaggio, Andrew Zimmern, and Aarón Sánchez will all be featured in the episode. It also sounds like there will be a focus on regional styles, which will be interesting for a hybrid cuisine that's equally Egyptian and Central Texan.
The BBQ Brawl episode, which premieres June 15 at 9 pm, will be a bit more abstract, yet also more focused on Austin. This show organizes competing pitmasters into teams led by celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Maneet Chauhan, and Brooke Williamson. Then they compete in themed challenges.
The teaser text for "Capital City 'Cue" says the episode is inspired by Austin's live music scene, and "the brawlers must listen closely and hit all the right notes with their BBQ feasts." BBQ Brawl also streams online.
For both shows, online viewers may need to link their TV provider to gain access. Some episodes are available without linking.