Coffee Cove
Austin roastery debuts all-day coffee and cocktail lounge on South Lamar
An Austin-based craft coffee company is celebrating the opening of its new all-day coffee shop and bar with an open house next weekend, August 15 and 16. Cuvée Coffee is now open at The Code (2323 S. Lamar Blvd.), hotel residences that opened in March in the Zilker neighborhood.
The new coffee bar will serve espresso and cold brew in the morning, and in the evening offerings will switch to wine, local beer, and craft cocktails. Guests will find it in the building's lobby lounge, making it easily accessible for anyone, whether their destination is within The Code or anywhere else around town.
The warm interior is ready for evening cocktails.Photo courtesy of Cuvée Coffee
Founders Mike and Rashelle McKim will attend the opening event to meet guests and talk about the business over wine and charcuterie boards by Bat City Boards.
Visitors can try a complimentary small drip coffee or nitro cold brew, a press release says, plus samples of the frozen cold fashioned cocktail. The first 50 oat milk drinks will be free, thanks to oat milk brand Minor Figures. Cuvée and some of its brand partners will also be giving away merch. All-day happy hour pricing and validated garage parking will entice crowds to stick around.
On the regular menu, guests can expect classic espresso and creative nitro cold brew beverages, espresso martinis, and other cocktails that update well-known drinks like the Paper Plane.
Another look at the unique interior space.Photo courtesy of Cuvée Coffee
Cuvée started in 1998 and has been creating its own direct trade network since then. That means that the company works with farmers themselves, rather than a series of middle men, often resulting in a higher-quality product, single-origin flavors, and sustainable relationships with suppliers. The business offers beans from Brazil, Ethiopia, Colombia, El Salvador, and some blends. A monthly roaster's choice sets buyers up with rotating surprises.
Cuvée is open at The Code from 7 am to 8 pm Sundays through Wednesdays, and 7 am to 10 pm Thursdays through Saturdays. Parking validation is available in the building's garage, with an entrance off Bluebonnet Lane.