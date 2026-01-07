support local restaurants
Acclaimed barbecue joint in Pflugerville 'on the brink' of closing
Award-winning barbecue joint Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue is requesting help from the local community to avoid closing its doors permanently. Winter in Austin is well known as a slow season for the restaurant industry, and Brotherton's is feeling the squeeze.
The restaurant, located at 15608 Spring Hill Ln., Suite 105 in Pflugerville, took to social media on Tuesday, January 6, to ask for community support.
"Hello friends, family, and fans of Brotherton's. We were hoping it wouldn't come to this, but we desperately need your help," the Facebook post said. "The hard truth is that we are on the brink of having to close our doors for good. The first few months of the year is a very slow time for our business, and the bills have been piling up. We've tried avenue after avenue to reduce our costs and keep our doors open so we can feed you lovely people, but that can only take us so far."
Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue opened in 2017 and has nearly 1,800 reviews on Google. Its success earned it a designation as one of Texas Monthly's Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in 2021. For the next edition, released in 2025, it made the honorable mentions list.
Alongside the classic smoked meats — brisket, pork ribs, turkey, sausage, and more — the restaurant also offers unique dishes like a house-made brisket boudin, a Texas banh mi, the "Pflugerville Pfilly" sandwich, a Texas Italian beef sandwich, wasabi coleslaw, and a sopapilla cheesecake.
According to the Facebook post, Austin and Pflugerville communities came together to support Brotherton's after owner and pitmaster John Brotherton died in 2024.
"We remember and deeply, DEEPLY appreciate how the community rallied around us after John passed away 2 years ago, and that's why we unfortunately have to ask you to help us make that happen again," the post said.
The restaurant specifies that they are not seeking donations; rather, they are just seeking customers. Brotherton's provided a list of ways to support, including visiting during lunchtime (11 am Tuesdays through Sundays), purchasing special menu items, booking the restaurant for event catering, and buying e-gift cards.
"We've been a staple of the restaurant and foodie scene in Pflugerville for almost 9 years now," the restaurant said on Facebook. "We've catered weddings, company parties, and community gatherings in that time, and we dearly want to continue, but the situation is dire right now."
In less than 24 hours, Brotherton's Facebook post has been shared over 900 times, and has received more than 200 comments, many of them requesting the restaurant to stay open later for dinner.
"Need dinner hours!" one person commented. "Lots of [people] that love your food but don't work close [enough] to do lunch."
"Extend your hours to accommodate dinner customers," another commenter said. "You have boutique hours that are great for Austin but people in Pflugerville/North Austin would like to have a fantastic BBQ meal for dinner."