Justine's team updates timeline for sister café at Austin art museum
One of Austin's favorite French restaurants — and a current Tastemaker Award nominee for Neighborhood Restaurant of 2026 — is teaming up with a leading local art museum for an on-site restaurant. Justine's Brasserie plans to open Café Fleurs de Nuit ("night blooming flowers") at the Blanton Museum of Art at The University of Texas at Austin in fall 2026.
The café, a sister to Justine's but not a clone, will be open during museum hours plus a Saturday dinner service ending at 10 pm, and is intended to serve both locals and tourists. A press release announcing the opening does not specify where exactly it'll be located, but it does tease a patio and views of the Texas State Capitol and Austin by Ellsworth Kelly, a famous cathedral and chapel-inspired building with minimalist stained glass.
Café Fleurs de Nuit was first announced in 2024 and was expected to open in spring 2025. In that announcement, it was said to be located next to the museum's lobby, which is in line with the more recent news. This new announcement updates the timeline and includes renderings of the space, but no photos yet.
Red accents tie this concept back to Justine's and its signature red walls.Rendering by Joel Mozersky
Global architecture firm Snøhetta renovated the Blanton's grounds and Austin designer Joel Mozersky (who worked on Uchi and La Condesa) created the café interiors, inspired by French modernism renaissance. More specifically, the café is inspired by Parisian cafés and their "unhurried" ambiance.
Local produce will be the star of the plate, with a counter bakery offering grab-and-go options. Some menu items to expect include escargot, Boursin omelettes, and crème brûlée. On the beverage side, wine is almost an obligatory choice, and cocktails will be available too.
Justine's sticks to the classics, and it sounds like Café Fleurs de Nuit will do the same.Photo by Justine Gilcrease
Interior design features include dark wooden floors, glossy walls, and a lot of lacquered red finishes trying everything together. Mirrored tiles bring drama to the ceiling, which supports brass light fixtures. Along with brass shelving and other accents, these are expected to have a patina after some years. Designer highlights also include vintage Curtis Jeré sconces and classic Thonet chairs.
A hand-drawn logo by Mishka Westell of Outside World Design (notable work for the Austin Motel, Hotel San Jose), puts an artsy stamp on the concept.
The café's logo.Logo by Mishka Westell of Outside World Design
“At the Blanton, we believe that art is an invitation to connect," said Blanton director Simone Wicha in the release. "Café Fleurs de Nuit is the final, essential expansion of our reimagined grounds—a place where the inspiration found in our galleries can transition into a shared experience."
Justine's owner Justine Gilcrease also pointed out that "art and life" were always dual influences at Justine's, making this a natural partnership.
“Bringing that same energy to the Blanton Museum of Art is a dream come true for us," said Gilcrease. "Collaborating with Joel Mozersky has been essential in translating this vision into a physical space — a glamorous yet incredibly inclusive environment inspired by effortless Parisian cafés and their deep and storied connection with art history.”
This bar could serve as a way to prolong a museum visit without committing to a full meal.Rendering by Joel Mozersky
Now that the timeline has been updated, the café's marketing team seems to be returning to social media. Foodies can follow along on Instagram for more updates.