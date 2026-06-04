Saucy Summer
Austin's Asian BBQ joint Loro bottles sauces for limited summer orders
You can't bottle Aaron Franklin's meat-smoking skills, but you can bottle the sauce at Loro, his popular "Asian Smokehouse" with Uchi chef Tyson Cole. Three signature sauces will be available for a limited time this summer, starting June 21 and ending July 5.
A press release promises "bold, smoke-kissed flavors" on offer during "Saucy Summer." Guests can pick them up from all Loro locations across Texas. In Austin, that means 2115 South Lamar Blvd. and 11601 Domain Dr., Ste. 200. There are also two locations each in Dallas and Houston.
Fans of Loro probably already know these flavors from dipping wonton chips and slathering fried chicken sandwiches.
Loro's smoked hot sauce and chicken are a perfect match.Photo courtesy of Hai Hospitality
The three sauces for sale are:
- Tamarind BBQ: A sweet sauce that's "a little wild" thanks to spicy and fruity flavors. Ingredients include tamarind, honey, soy, pineapple, Thai sriracha, mesquite, and nam tok seasoning — usually a mix of lime, chili flakes, and other standard seasonings like salt and sugar. This one is recommended for brisket, grilled chicken, or brushing ribs in the last five minutes of cooking.
- Loro Hot Sauce: The release describes this one as "buttery" and "chili-forward." It's also made with Thai sriracha and augmented with dried Thai chili flakes, vinegar, butter, and tallow. The recipe was made with eggs, tacos, fried rice, wings, sandwiches, and spicy spreads in mind.
- Green Chili Salsa and Marinade: Be careful with this spicy sauce, which has a "sneaky heat." The overall tone is bright and herbal thanks to green tomato, cilantro, garlic, lime, and ginger, with soybean paste and Thai chili adding oomph. This sauce is great for marinating chicken or shrimp, but it can also be poured right on top of tacos and rice bowls or used to finish veggies and grilled fish.
Each sauce sells for $8, but shoppers can bundle three of them for $20. Purchases can be made for dine-in or takeout via Toast. Deliveries are available via Door Dash and Uber Eats while the promotion is running. To stay on top of stock, only a certain number of sauces will be sold each day.
Sauce-lovers can bundle all three sauces for variety.Photo courtesy of Hai Hospitality
Whether or not guests purchase a sauce, they can use the code SAUCYSUMMER to take $10 off to-go orders placed July 3 and 4.