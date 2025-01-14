It may be cold outside, but the Austin food scene always stays warm with openings and events. This week we heard about a new bodega, a tried-and-true brunch, and charitable cupcakes.
Openings and closings
A new bodega opening in Austin takes inspiration from "the timeless, laid-back feel of Texas marinas and bait shops," according to a press release. Handsome Dan's is soft opening at 979 Springdale Rd. #124 on January 20; that period runs until February 6, followed by a grand opening February 8 with a buy-a-sandwich, get-a-beverage promotion. The bodega will serve grab-and-go goods, sandwiches, and a wide range of beers including some brewed on-site, plus THC and non-alcoholic brews by Rick's Near Beer, which happens to be brewed by Handsome Dan's founder Josh Hare. He's joined in this effort by industry vet Brian O’Neill. Hours are daily from 11 am to 10 pm.
Keith Shaw, director of brewing operations at Handsome Dan's.Photo courtesy of Handsome Dan's
The famous Tex-Mex chain Chuy's is opening its first Hutto location on January 21. Every Chuy's is a little different, but this one contains an Elvis shrine, metal palm trees, a school of wooden fish, and a "Hutto Hippo." It'll be the same menu Chuy's fans know: Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas, Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos, Chuy’s Famous ‘Ritas, and more. Another special Hutto connection comes from the restaurant's two local nonprofit partners, the Sandbox at Madeline’s Place and Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. Hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9:30 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10:30 pm.
Aris, a "modern Mediterranean steakhouse,” opened at 1111 W. 6th Street on January 6. The concept is a new one by the Houston restaurant group Sof Hospitality; co-founder Itai Ben Eli told CultureMap Houston it will be similar to the group's Israeli steakhouse, Doris Metropolitan. Aris will use the same dry aging techniques that Sof Hospitality restaurants are known for, and will also showcase dishes like a sweetbread cigar appetizer, crudo, Chateaubriand tartare, slow-cooked short ribs, and fish. Hours are 5-10 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 5-11 pm Fridays and Saturdays.
ICYMI: Two very different but popular taco closures changed the Austin landscape in the past week. Trudy's Tex-Mex has been around since the 70s, but it has now closed its final location. The much newer, but widely lauded trailer Con Todo also packed it up, but Chef Joseph Gomez says Austin hasn't seen the end of him at all.
Other news and notes
Although Austin Eastciders gave fans a scare in closing its taproom, a recent win suggests the brand is doing just fine. The Original Dry Cider won gold twice at the PR%F Awards (pronounced "proof"), a competition judged by industry professional beverage buyers and distributors, according to a press release. It won both a blind tasting and an unmasked competition. All the places Austinites can get some ciders can be found at austineastciders.com.
Austinites who want to supplement their California wildfire response with some shareable sweets can pick up some cupcakes at SusieCakes, a bakery chain that started in Los Angeles and now has two locations in Austin. The chain is donating 100 percent of proceeds to organizations supporting wildfire victims: the American Red Cross, the LA Fire Department Foundation, and Canine Rescue Club. Orders can be made online individually ($5.99) or as a 4-pack.
These friendly cupcakes support wildfire victims.Photo courtesy of SusieCakes
Brunch in Austin already doesn't get better than it does at Foreign & Domestic, but the restaurant is upping the ante regardless. A refreshed brunch menu at the farm-to-table restaurant includes blackberry and lemon crepes, fried chicken biscuits, 44 Farms steak and eggs, and Croque Madame, among other treats. That's available every Sunday from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. There are also some new happy hour offerings every Wednesday to Saturday from 5-6 pm, plus a new deal for $1 oysters every Tuesday from 5-9:30 pm.
One of Austin's favorite breweries, Lazarus, is celebrating its 8th anniversary this weekend at 1902 E. 6th St. All day on Saturday, January 18, there will be new beer releases, food specials, merch releases, and other special offerings like a s'mores pit from 1-5 pm. If those community vibes feed the soul, check out Lazarus' events calendar for reasons to hang out more often, like a book club, comedy shows, and more.
Speaking of Sixth Street, the Liberty Bar is hosting its 14th Annual Chili Cook-off on Sunday, January 19. It'll be chilly, but not punishingly cold if you get there during the day; the event kicks off at 2 pm and the tasting starts at 5 pm. There are 10 contestants in this spicy competition, plus raffle prizes and drink specials.