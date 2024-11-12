A New Era of Dining
Michelin Guide plates up first Texas picks, with 7 stars in Austin
The first ever Michelin Guide in Texas has finally made its picks known. At a black-tie event in Houston on November 11, the guide has announced that 47 Austin restaurants have won recognition.
To many, these are the most prestigious and coveted markers of a restaurant worth visiting. Others have questions about how locals should take outside opinions of their own local favorites. Either way, the presence of the Michelin Guide will doubtlessly change the Texas dining landscape.
After spending some time in Texas, the Michelin Guide’s famously anonymous reviewers have decided which restaurants are Texas' best. The guide is officially in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth.
Young Chef Award
A special award for a rising star with a promising young chef went to Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, who gave a shoutout to Mexican immigrants.
Michelin stars
The peak Michelin distinction "awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking," according to the guide. One star is very good, two are excellent, and three are the best rating available.
- One star: Barley Swine, Bryce Gilmore
- One star: Craft Omakase, Charlie Wang and Nguyen Nguyen
- One star: Hestia, Kevin Fink
- One star: Olamaie, Michael Fojtasek
- One star: InterStellar BBQ, John Bates
- One star: La Barbecue, Alison Clem
- One star: LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, Evan LeRoy and Sawyer Lewis
Bib Gourmand
"Restaurants that offer great quality food at good prices."
- Barbs B Q (Lockhart)
- Briscuits
- Cuantos Tacos
- Dai Due
- Distant Relatives
- Emmer & Rye
- Franklin Barbecue
- Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
- KG BBQ
- La Santa Barbacha
- Micklethwait Craft Meats
- Nixta Taqueria
- Odd Duck
- Ramen Del Barrio
- Veracruz Fonda & Bar
Recommended
A step down from a star, but worth trying.
- APT 115
- Birdie's
- Comedor
- Con Todo
- Dipdipdip Tatsu-Ya
- Discada
- Este
- Ezov
- Garrison
- Jeffrey's Restaurant
- Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop
- La Condesa
- Launderette
- Lenoir
- Ling Kitchen
- Lutie's
- Maie Day
- Mexta
- Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen
- Suerte
- Tare
- Terry Black's BBQ
- Toshokan
Green stars
“Restaurants that are leaders in sustainable gastronomy.” Two Austin restaurants were the only green star winners.
- Dai Due
- Emmer & Rye