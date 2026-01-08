Maybe This One Sticks
Reservations open as Franklin Barbecue takes over Contigo space
Franklin Barbecue is officially taking inquiries for its new event space at 2027 Anchor Ln. An announcement on Instagram shows off Franklin Backyard and directs barbecue-lovers to an online contact form.
The post technically does not say the space is ready; only that the team is accepting inquiries. It could be a bit longer before requests are filled, but photos of people enjoying the space show it has certainly already been broken in.
A stage brings a little extra flavor to events at Franklin Backyard.Franklin Barbecue/Instagram
Austinites may remember the roller coaster that 2027 Anchor Ln. has been on over the past several years. It was beloved as Contigo, which occupied the space from 2011-2021, becoming well-known especially for its welcoming patio. After Contigo left, the Tatsu-ya Group stepped in with the short-lived BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya from 2022-2023.
Finally, a promising new effort from a team including Contigo's former owners took over the same year, reopening the space as Redbud Ice House in 2024. Redbud offered the same casual patio, a simple menu, and frozen drinks. However, it closed again in June.
Note the service table where guests can plate their own barbecue.Franklin Barbecue/Instagram
That leaves it to Franklin Barbecue, arguably Austin's most iconic restaurant, to bring briskets and stability. The Instagram post shares Franklin Backyard is made for "events from corporate luncheons and brunchy bridal showers to evening rehearsal dinners or just about any other shindig you can dream up." Franklin won't be dealing with the intricacies of a new and unpredictable lunch and dinner service, foot traffic, or as the post points out, long lines outside.
Some people have already enjoyed the new space.Franklin Barbecue/Instagram
According the Franklin Barbecue website, the event space can accommodate up to 250 guests. It's open for "midday events and lunches," although it doesn't offer distinct hours of operation. Guests can also book the original Franklin Barbecue, but group size is much more restricted, capping at 85.