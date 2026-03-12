News You Can Eat
A taco residency and a Buda H-E-B bring new life to Austin food news
It's the first day of South by Southwest (SXSW) and last week we had so many notable openings we skipped the week's food news column; that means tidbits to share this week are really piling up. Let's get right into it, and we'll keep things short.
Openings and closings
Austinites were rocked by the early 2025 closure of Con Todo, a highly regarded local taco truck, but they knew Chef Joseph Gomez had something else in the works. It was Sana Sana Taquería, a taco pop-up around town, and Gomez has just announced that the concept is now settling down at Royal Blue Grocery at 360 Nueces St. It'll be a residency first, from March 12-31, open from 11 am until food is sold out. Then the team will make some tweaks and open in full in late spring.
One of the least fruitful pieces of real estate in Buda is getting an overhaul that will make it one of the busiest: a landfill that has been vacant for decades will be converted into an H-E-B. Community Impact breaks down some of the finer details here. One interesting detail is that construction is expected to use locally sourced materials.
Travelers loyal to American Airlines will soon have a fancy new lounge to stop by at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). The Admirals Club lounge is an expanded version of the current lounge, doubling its current size and crossing over the 12,000-square-foot threshold. We know there will be an outdoor terrace and a dining area, but details are sparse so far.
Andy’s Frozen Custard, a chain out of Missouri with a strong fan base in Austin, has launched its new Andy’s Frozen Custard Treat Truck, making its frozen desserts available at event like weddings and birthday parties. Guests can order signature menu items, customize a treat, and enjoy a local specialty only available in Central Texas: the Baylor Clawhammer with vanilla custard, brownie, melted chocolate chip, and a caramel filling. The local treat will be available during Baylor games. When the truck isn't booked for events, it'll be located at its semi-permanent location at 409 W. Front Street in Hutto.
Other news and notes
A day before South by Southwest, a longtime festival stomping grounds was looking like it might be closed. The Austin Chronicle reported on an ominous lockout notice taped to the door at queer bar and venue Cheer Up Charlies, then caught up with the owners about late rent. They say it was simply a misunderstanding. Austintes are full of angst and ready to jump to conclusions about Cheer Up's after a different rent crisis, an acquisition that fell through, and other historic ups-and-downs.
Mary Jenkins of Cenote took to social media last week to decry development at the restaurant's prior location at 1010 E. Cesar Chavez. Cenote relocated in 2025 and is now located at 1405 E. 7th St. This left the old building under the care of new owners; Jenkins said they promised to continue the careful renovation she started with her late husband, Cody Symington, but the photograph she posted showed that the building has been unceremoniously gutted. The Cenote account posted an update on March 9, showing an email from Austin Development Services. It confirms that "the demolition...exceeded what was allowed" and a "stop-work-order on the property is in place."
Jupiter Supper Club, a swanky destination for "plant-forward" food is expanding its horizons with a new "omnivore" menu. The rotating menu will show off seasonal recipes such as black truffle hummus, cavatelli with kimchi-mushroom bolognese, and zucchini and chicken dumplings with Meyer lemon laban (like yogurt or buttermilk, depending on the region).
Juliet Italian Kitchen is helping victims of the March 1 shooting at fellow hospitality business Buford's that injured at least 18 people and killed three victims. Juliet is co-hosting a community run Saturday, March 14, from 10 am to 1 pm, covering five kilometers starting and ending at the Barton Springs restaurant. After the run, a market featuring "dozens of local brands and vendors" will pop up in the parking lot. A portion of sales will go to victims and their families, plus all ticket sales from a raffle of donated items.
You Grill, Girl!, a popular annual celebration of women and nonbinary chefs and grillmasters, is gearing up for its next iteration on April 23 and tickets (starting at $95 for adults) are on sale now. The event is organized by the Austin Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, and funds raised will support its scholarships, stipends, and other philanthropy. Participants include Alejandra Kuri of Este, Amanda Turner of Olamaie, Ariana Quant of Uchi and Uchiko, Laila Bazahm of Siti and El Raval, Sarah McIntosh of Epicerie, and more. This year's cookout will be held at Franklin Backyard, the recently opened event space that expands Franklin Barbecue at the former location of Contigo.