Fine Friends
Popular coffee and taco trucks move in with Rainey Street cocktail bar
The European-inspired Bar Fino is still somewhat new on Rainey Street, having opened in late 2025. But its footprint is already growing. It has expanded into the space next door (88 1/2 Rainey St.), where local businesses Fleet Coffee Roasters and La Santa Barbacha have moved in and are celebrating at a grand opening Saturday, June 6.
These are new locations for both businesses — a fourth for Fleet Coffee and a third for La Santa Barbacha, a renowned taco truck whose owners, sisters Daniela and Rosa Landaverde, jointly won Chef of the Year at CultureMap Austin's 2026 Tastemaker Awards in April.
Fleet Coffee is serving its own signature coffee and espresso drinks, plus pastries from Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop. Some drinks are unique to the Rainey location, like the Key Lime Pie Latte with housemade key lime syrup, espresso, oat milk, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumble; or the Matcha Mojito with matcha, mint syrup, lime, and sparkling water.
Some elegant drinks on the Bar Fino patio.Photo courtesy of Wen Fitzgerald & LV Collective
Similarly, La Santa Barbacha is serving the signature tacos that are making it increasingly famous, alongside barbacoa, aguas frescas, and more, plus some Rainey location exclusives like breakfast burritos and a new barbacoa bowl.
Before this trio of businesses moved in, the bungalow and patio were home to Parlor Room, a casual drinking destination that showed sports games and hosted live music — sometimes at the same time.
Bar Fino brings a more moody and refined atmosphere, with dim lighting inside and limited upscale dining. It'll stick to its current food and drink programs as the nextdoor space changes. The additional businesses will bring the space to life during the day, bringing more variety to the general Bar Fino experience and likely extending many visitors' stays.
“We've always believed great hospitality doesn't have to begin at happy hour,” said Fleet founder and director of coffee operations at LV Collective Patrick Pierce in a press release. “This partnership brings together some of Austin's best food and beverage brands to create a true all-day destination — a place where guests can start their morning with coffee, meet friends for breakfast or lunch, and return later for cocktails, food, and programming. It's the kind of experience we think Rainey Street is ready for.”
These two businesses will likely draw new visitors to Bar Fino.Photo courtesy of Wen Fitzgerald & LV Collective
Bar Fino is also carving out its Rainey Street niche with events like vinyl nights, First Thursdays, guest pop-ups, and more.
For grand opening festivities, Fleet is giving away 50 Key Lime Pie Lattes and La Santa Barbacha is giving away 100 migas tacos. Espresso martinis and carajillos will be $11 from 1-4 pm. Plus, the first 88 guests will get free merch.
Bar Fino is now open daily. The cocktail bar is open Mondays through Wednesdays from 5-11 pm, Thursdays from 5 pm to midnight, Fridays from 5 pm to 1 am, Saturdays from 1 pm to 1 am, and Sundays from 1 pm to 11 pm. The Bar Fino kitchen operates Wednesdays through Fridays from 5-10 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 1-10 pm. Soon, kitchen hours will expand to offer food daily.
Fleet Coffee and La Santa Barbacha will both operate daily from 7 am to 3 pm.