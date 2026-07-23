News You Can Eat
BBQ beer collab and a bookish dinner revitalize Austin food news
Austin's hottest days of the year so far are upon us. Two closings may point to a restaurant scene slump, but free meals for educators, a book swap and dinner, and a wider retail release of a popular beer are keeping morale up around town.
Openings and closings
Mudbugs, a Cajun restaurant in Buda, posted on Facebook on July 16 that it would close. The post did not explain why the restaurant would have to close, but it mentioned that "the times we are in have led us to this painful result." The post also shared that the team was working to finish paying staff. "We gave all we had and are keeping our heads held high through this," they wrote.
Drinki Soda Co. co-owner Lattice Hudson posted on Instagram that the business will be relocating due to her mother's passing this July. The business' last day in Austin will be Sunday, July 26. Hudson did not disclose where the business will be next, but she wrote that she would announce the answer soon. Drinki, a soda shop housed in a small trailer, was open for eight and a half months.
Other news and notes
A longtime partnership between Zilker Brewing Co. and La Barbecue has increased distribution of a collaborative lager that Austinites haven't seen in as many stores since 2021. The partnership started when Zilker Brewing started serving beer as a treat for customers as they waited in long lines to order their barbecue. Now La Beer, a "clean, crisp American lager" per a press release, is a staple at La Barbecue. As of July 21, it is newly available at Zilker Brewing's East 6th Street taproom, plus several H-E-B stores, Central Market on North Lamar Boulevard,Barton Hills Food Mart, the Royal Blue Grocery on East 6th Street, and more. Zilker Brewing and La Barbecue will celebrate at Pickle Palooza, a free event they're cohosting at the taproom on August 1 from 4-8 pm.
Suerte, the lauded East Austin Mexican restaurant by Chef Fermín Núñez, is adding rotating food specials to its "Lucky Hour" menu, which also offers existing drink specials. New menu items include a seasonal ceviche tostada, rotating taquitos, and guacamole with fried lentils and frijoles con veneno (a northern bean dish with meat). Guests can order from the Lucky Hour menu Mondays through Fridays from 5-6 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 3-5 pm.
Teachers and educators from independent school districts in the Austin area can pick up a free meal on July 28 from sibling restaurants Jack Allen’s Kitchen (11 am to 3 pm), Salt Traders Coastal Cooking (11 am to 3 pm), and Day Maker Half Day Cafe (7-11 am). The parent company, JAK Restaurant Group, gives teachers 10 percent off year-round.
Retro South Congress diner Toasty Badger is hosting something like a hybrid book and supper club on July 30: Bring a wrapped book to swap with another attendee and enjoy a three-course meal, for $30 per person. The menu includes a citrus arugula salad, chicken parmesan, and caramel bread pudding. The book swap and dinner will be held from 6:30-8:30 pm. The Toasty Badger team can also help attendees wrap their books. Reserve on OpenTable.