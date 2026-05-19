New Amis
New café and bakery brings authentic French eats to South Austin
A new café in Austin is aiming for French authenticity above all. Alice Poulain Café is now open at 2214 South 1st St., serving sweet and savory baked goods, imported cheese, wine, and more.
Co-founder Julian Buscicchio, a former member of the French infantry, trained in pastry before and after his time in service, a press release recounts. When returning to Paris to continue his training, he found his grandmother Alice's recipe book and was inspired to chart his own path.
Alice Poulain Café — which also honors Buscicchio's grandfather with the name "Poulain" — is a shared venture between Buscicchio and Sebastian Menard, who plan to be at the café daily. All bakes are handmade with classical techniques applied to Alice's recipes.
“We like to say that Alice Poulain is a wedding between France and Texas,” said Buscicchio in the release. “In France, the café is where your day begins and where it slows down. We wanted to bring that experience to Austin, and what surprised us is how naturally it belongs. Austin now feels like home to us and we can’t wait to welcome the community into our space.”
The all-day café will serve breakfast until 11 am or 1 pm on the weekends; pastries, lunch, and other meals throughout the day; and wine from the afternoon on. It closes at 7 pm each day.
Notable menu items include a breakfast sandwich with local, organic scrambled eggs, a Parisian breakfast with a croissant and eggs, a ham and Gruyere omelette with mushrooms, salade niçoise, and charcuterie. On the pastry menu, guests can expect butter croissants, pain au chocolat, cinnamon brioche, madeleines in various rotating flavors, and a changing selection of cake slices. Whenever possible, ingredients are local or sourced from France.
That includes organic coffee that's roasted locally. There will also be fresh juices, French sodas, and mineral waters, plus a wine list offering French and American vintages by the glass (starting at $9) or bottle ($35-95).
The release emphasizes that Alice Poulain is designed to be a third space where people can enjoy their visit slowly, including a front terrace where "people-watching and lingering" are encouraged. Dogs are welcome, as are remote workers.
Alice Poulain Café is open daily: Mondays through Fridays from 7 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 7 pm.