Old Idea, New Materials
Austin's Driskill Hotel reopens 1930 dining room as elegant steakhouse
The Driskill Hotel may look like one of Austin's most unchanging institutions, but an interior redesign proves otherwise. While some changes are hidden behind guest room doors, Austinites can easily see the redesigned Driskill Grill and Bar, which has now officially reopened.
MML Hospitality, an Austin group that also includes Clark's Oyster Bar, Swedish Hill, Sammie's, and more Austin restaurants, took control of this steakhouse makeover. Although the dining room and general concept already existed, MML is positioning this as a "new flagship restaurant for both MML and the city of Austin."
Booths make the dining room feel both classy and cozy.Photo by Justin Cook
The Driskill Grill opened in 1930 — about 44 years after the hotel opened — and was one of the first fine dining restaurants in the city, according to a press release. Visitors will still see original architecture amplified with new additions that speak to the past: unlacquered brass, walnut burl paneling, and a pewter bar. The project spanned 6,000 square feet (enough to accommodate 243 guests) and was led by Lambert Maguire Design, with floral, art, and other design elements by Marjorie Harris.
On the culinary side, this will be the first time April Bloomfield, MML's executive chef as of 2025, heads a restaurant in the South. She moved to Austin for the gig, joining the restaurant's executive chef, Nick Erven, executive pastry chef Harry Flager, and general manager Dylan Falkenburg.
A peek at what's on the menu.Photo by Justin Cook
The new Driskill Grill keeps things classic with in-house dry-aged steaks at the center of the menu, alongside other selections that utilize whole-animal butchery. Pair that with a chilled martini, which is all we know about the cocktail menu so far. For dessert, guests can expect more classics including a New York cheesecake, a 10-layer chocolate cake, and a key lime pie.
The release also promises "old world service" to live up to the grandiose setting.
This wraparound bar is the perfect place to pensively sip a cocktail.Photo by Justin Cook
The Driskill Hotel is located at 604 Brazos St.