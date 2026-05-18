Best New Tacos
2 Austin spots make Texas Monthly's 25 best new taquerias list
Texas Monthly taco editor José Ralat has released his list of The 25 Best New(ish) Texas Taquerias in 2026. Published Monday, May 18, the list serves as an mid-cycle update to the James Beard Award-winning writer’s 2024 list of the 50 Best Tacos in Texas, which is published every four years.
Austins' representatives are:
- Comadre Panadería, a bakery in East Austin that recently added breakfast tacos
- Paprika ATX, a food truck-turned-restaurant that’s known for its Saturday-only trompo tacos
Sabor Tipico de Guanajuato, where Ralat enjoyed barbacoa roja, tacos dorados, and the wide selection of aguas frescas, earns an honorable mention. Another honorable mention also goes to Nada Mucho Tex-Mex Heaven in Wimberley for its nostalgic hard-shell tacos.
Elsewhere in Texas, Houston, San Antonio, and the Dallas area (including suburbs such as Arlington and Plano) lead the pack with four picks each on the main list. Fort Worth gets one. Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and its Farmers Branch suburb are also recognized with honorable mentions.
Ralat writes that he visited almost 200 taquerias to assemble the list, which is made up of restaurants that “opened, reopened, or expanded their menus between August 2024 and this past March.”
While Ralat finds that while restaurateurs have faced challenges that include rising prices and aggressive immigration enforcement efforts, the overall states of tacos in Texas is strong.
“But nothing gets in the way of ganas—guts, desire, determination, and hard work. The 25 best new taquerias—revealed in alphabetical order by location (alongside ten honorable mentions)—all have that quality,” he writes.