Tastemaker Awards 2026
Austin celebrates the city's culinary greats at 2026 Tastemaker Awards
Austin's best restaurants, chefs, and local foodies gathered on April 9 to celebrate the city's vibrant culinary talent at the 2026 CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Awards.
The tasting event at Distribution Hall showcased food prepared by 13 nominees, followed by a ceremony unveiling this year's deserving winners. They were all were chosen by a panel of expert judges, including last year's winners — and if you missed them, we introduced each one in a special editorial series. We also unveiled the winner of the Best New Restaurant category, which was chosen by CultureMap readers.
The restaurant and chef nominees served gourmet bites, while a sponsor-supported bar kept the drinks flowing. Tequila Herradura and Diplomático Rum offered neat pours of their respective spirits, while Fords Gin brought two gins and mixed up lemon blackberry brambles, and Lone Star Beer rounded out the brews.
Three of our Bar of the Year nominees — Powder Room, Péché, and La Mezca — even got in the spirit by serving original cocktails to sip on while snacking. Best New Restaurant nominee Leona Botanical Cafe & Bar poured two cocktails and a mocktail, and Garrison restaurant collaborated with Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon in the VIP lounge to serve Gold Rush cocktails alongside Texas beef tartare cornets.
If there were a presentation award, Garrison's cornets would have a strong shot at it.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
It was a hearty Italian night for many of our participants. Rocco's Italian Joint (Best New Restaurant nominee) generously filled cups for attendees with house-made rigatoni in vodka sauce garnished with a dollop of ricotta and crunchy garlic sesame breadcrumbs, and Garage Pizza (from Chef of the Year nominee Philip Speer) had an Ooni pizza oven churning out slices of Hog Pen Pizza topped with Texas Iberico sausage, kale, and fig. Casa Bianca (from Chef of the Year nominee Joseph Zoccoli) served brown butter parsnip puree tortellini in little "shooters" with a root vegetable brodo and scallion chili oil.
Chef Philip Speer was handing out pizza and smiles.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
Cousin Louie's (Best New Restaurant nominee) and Moderna Bar & Pizzeria (Best New Restaurant winner) brought similar dishes with distinct flavor profiles: Ciola Family mini meatballs in marinara sauce and slow-cooked meatballs della nonna topped with whipped ricotta, respectively.
Sichuan spice was also a dominant feature throughout the event, with stir-fried chicken and jumping fish by House of Three Gorges (Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year nominee) and Mala Tang hot pot cold skewers from Old Alley Hot Pot (Best New Restaurant nominee).
Old Alley Hot Pot brought an impressive spread and festive fans.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
Of course, it wouldn't be a proper Austin tasting event without bites from local institutions, like Eldorado Cafe's (Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year nominee) puerco verde tamales and tacos al pastor, or bœuf bourguignon tartelettes by Justine's Brasserie (Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year nominee).
Eldorado Cafe brought color and a Tex-Mex sensibility.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
The caviar tastings from Austin Cart Co. were a big hit, with two types of caviar bumps served on gluten-free potato chips and topped with crème fraîche and chives.
As the night was reaching its peak, Austin radio host and journalist Andy Langer took to the stage to announce the winners, which garnered spirited cheers from the crowd. He also directed attendees to the Central Texas Food Bank booth, where they could donate for a chance at winning a raffle prize. A portion of proceeds from the entire event will support the food bank.
Sisters Daniela and Rosa Landaverde of La Santa Barbacha were crowned Chef of the Year, while Ale Kuri of Este took home the award for Rising Star Chef of the Year.
Rosa Landaverde brought her son, Oliver, to accept the Chef of the Year award.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
In the the restaurant categories, Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop won Dessert Program of the Year, and Allday Pizza was named the Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year. Moderna Bar & Pizzeria prevailed in the readers' choice Best New Restaurant tournament. Palomino Coffee proved its caffeine capabilities as 2026's Coffee Shop of the Year, and Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen won the wildcard category for Best Sandwich. Parley was chosen as Bar of the Year, and bartenders celebrated with shots after the event. Finally, Odd Duck scored the biggest award of the evening: Restaurant of the Year. Read more about the winners here.
Congratulate to all the winners and nominees! CultureMap sends our thanks to the sponsors, participants, and attendees. Let's do this again next year, shall we?
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Austin by Maker's Mark, Diplomático Rum, Fords Gin, Garrison at Fairmont Austin, Lone Star Beer, NXT LVL Event, and Tequila Herradura. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.