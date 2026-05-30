Hot Headlines
Round Rock water park reveals massive expansion and more top stories
Editor's note: The biggest Austin news of the week includes splashy upgrades at two popular summer destinations. Plus, Austin and its neighbor top the best places to live in 2026. Read on for our hottest headlines, then find the best things to do this weekend right here.
1. Round Rock water park nearly doubles in size with new action river. On Memorial Day weekend, Rock’N River Waterpark officially debuted a series of updates including a new wavy river, private cabanas, a larger overall capacity, and more.
2. Central Texas mineral springs spa debuts pool upgrades, water massage. Things are only getting busier at Ottine Mineral Springs with new poolside amenities, massage services, events, workshops, and even the makings of a new bar still to come.
Ottine Mineral Springs celebrates its one year anniversary with lots of expansion. Photo by Henry Selis
3. Paramount Theatre brings 50+ great films to Austin in Summer Classic series. It's about time for Austinites to retreat into their indoor lifestyles for summer, making this a great time to catch up on classic films.
4. Texas' top restaurants and chefs crowned at the 2026 Tastemaker Awards. After months of hard work and culinary determination, CultureMap completed its statewide journey to honor the best chefs, restaurants, and more with the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
5. Austin and Leander rank among best places to live in the U.S. for 2026. Leander held onto the No. 8 spot overall in the nation for the second consecutive year. And in Texas, it's the No. 2 best place to live.