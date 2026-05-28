Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Summer is drawing closer and the city is heating up with a variety of can’t-miss activities that appeal to a range of interests. Music, television, wine, and art are just a few of the things on the agenda in the days to come. Enjoy exclusive reunions and intimate screenings as part of the ATX TV Festival, or see musical artists like Yungblud and Alex Warren live in concert. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, May 28
ATX TV Festival
Fans and industry stars alike gather at venues around Austin for the ATX TV Festival. Events include screenings of never-aired pilots, exclusive Q&As, cast reunions, panel conversations, and world premieres. Festival attendees can experience a first look at HBO series House of the Dragon Season 3 and witness a special 30th anniversary reunion of the Everybody Loves Raymond cast. Get more details and tickets on the festival website. Programming is scheduled through May 31.
Friday, May 29
The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"
The work of legendary street artist Banksy is on display in Austin for the first time ever at Fair Market. “Without Limits” features more than 200 of Banky’s works, including prints, photos, sculptures, original art, and more. Following opening weekend, the exhibition is on display through September 6.
Texas Performing Arts presents Jerry Seinfeld
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Austin for two back-to-back shows at the Bass Concert Hall. Audiences can expect fresh material as part of this new show. Seinfeld is a longtime comedic legend, best known for his time as the star on his NBC television sitcom and for his more recent work on Netflix shows such as Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill. A limited number of tickets for both performances are available.
Moody Amphitheater presents Yungblud in concert
Rock artist Yungblud performs live at Moody Amphitheater. The rising English rocker is best known for his songs “Zombie” and “Lovesick Lullaby.” Yungblud comes to Austin in support of his new album, Idols. Get seating availability on Ticketmaster.
Austin Symphony Orchestra presents Video Games Live
Experience the iconic scores of classic video games immersively at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. This special concert features a selection of music from games such as Final Fantasy, Halo, Warcraft, Skyrim, Kingdom Hearts, and more performed by Austin Symphony Orchestra and synchronized to video and lighting effects. Tickets are on sale now.
Saturday, May 30
Hill Country Galleria Wine & Food Festival
Venture out to Bee Cave for an afternoon of wine, food, and merrymaking at the return of the Hill Country Galleria Wine & Food Festival. Highlights of the festival include a VIP tasting experience, a series of live music performances, and samples from local restaurants. Guests will be provided with a wine guide booklet as they travel throughout the grounds and explore curated wines from local and global vineyards. For tickets and a full schedule of events, visit the festival website.
Moody Center presents Alex Warren in concert
Internet personality and musician Alex Warren plays live at Moody Center. Warren gained fame as a TikTok star and has now branched out into a solo music career. He comes to Austin in support of his debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid and as part of his national Little Orphan Alex Live tour. More details are available on Ticketmaster.