Bites at the Galleria
Wine & Food Festival returns to Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave
The Hill Country Galleria is more than just a mall, with dining and events including Austin's famous Pecan Street Festival. The Galleria is continuing to ramp up its events with the return of the Wine & Food Festival for its second year on May 30.
The stars of the festival will be the Galleria's resident restaurants, plus some local food trucks. A press release also promises wines from the Hill Country and around the world.
Guests will receive a tasting booklet to keep track of their wine samples and offer some insight. Then they'll tour around and taste complimentary samples from restaurants including Buenos Aires Café, Tony C’s, The League, Mighty Cone, Tiff’s Treats, and All Star Burger. A seated event at Tony C's will walk VIP guests through a more involved tasting from 2:30-4 pm, with the broader event starting directly after.
“We’re excited to bring the Wine & Food Festival back to Hill Country Galleria,” said Alora Hess, marketing manager at Hill Country Galleria. “It’s a great way for guests to connect with local restaurants, enjoy curated wines, and support an organization doing meaningful work in our community.”
For entertainment between bites, there will be live music by Hill Country Rounders, George Devore, and the Christine Baird Duo.
Tickets will benefit the Austin Wine & Food Foundation, a non-profit that organizes events and raises funds for fighting food insecurity and supporting local hospitality professionals through educational programs.
Tickets ($45 for general admission, $110 for VIP) are available now at winefoodfoundation.org. If guests only want to try food and not wine, they can purchase a $20 food-only ticket.