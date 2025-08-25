New Roots
Austin's Pecan Street Festival reveals fall 2025 dates and music lineup
Austin's beloved Pecan Street Festival may have changed, but it's still going strong in its new digs. The festival relocated from Sixth Street (also known as Pecan Street) to the Austin suburb of Bee Cave in spring of 2025, and it seems that the Hill Country Galleria was a good fit. The festival has announced that its fall festivities will also take place at the Galleria on September 13 and 14.
The Pecan Street Festival has been celebrating Austin's creative community for 50 years, showcasing numerous local artisan vendors, local musicians, and more. According to the festival's website, the biannual events bring in more than 400,000 attendees every year.
When the festival's surprising move to Bee Cave was announced in March, organizers said the recent installation of bollards (posts) and rubber skirting on Sixth Street would have forced the festival to downsize the event. A press release confirms that spring showcase at the new venue was a success, but it does not disclose if the Hill Country Galleria will become the permanent location for the festival in the future.
"[The Galleria is] an inclusive, secure, and welcoming environment where families, artists, vendors, and guests from all walks of life can feel safe and at ease, without the hassles and costly pricing of downtown parking and mobility," the festival site says. "At the Galleria we’re able to provide ample space, easy access, and a clean, walkable layout surrounded by shaded areas, great food, local shops, and a vibrant atmosphere."
The website also adds that the Galleria provides "an ideal stage" for live music performances. This year's music lineup includes 12 different musicians and bands, such as "The One Man Funk Band" Henry Invisible, R&B duo TheBrosFresh, honky tonk band Armadillo Road, and more.
The full music lineup is as follows:
Saturday, September 13
- 12:00 pm – McKenna Michels
- 1:30 pm – Henry Invisible
- 3:00 pm – Bruce Smith Band
- 4:30 pm – Jennifer Foster and The Audacity
- 6:00 pm – Foam
- 7:45 pm – TheBrosFresh
Sunday, September 14
- 12:00 pm – Songwriter Round
- 1:15 pm – Armadillo Road
- 2:30 pm – So Called Underground
- 3:45 pm – Brian Sactocci
- 5:15 pm – El Tule
- 6:45 pm – Jo James
Hours at the fall festival will be 11 am to 9 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 8 pm on Sunday. Festival admission and parking at the Hill Country Galleria are both free to the public.