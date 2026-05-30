New Releases
Willie Nelson's 79th studio album Dream Chaser explores themes of memory
Outlaw country icon Willie Nelson released his 79th studio album today, May 29. (Even Nelson's PR uses a Texas Monthly article to count.) Called Dream Chaser, this 10-track album is all about reflecting on "relationships, personal growth, and life on the road," a press release says.
Dream Chaser is another collaboration between Nelson and producer and songwriter Buddy Cannon. The two have worked together for the past 13 years, totaling 20 albums. Nelson is a co-writer on six of the tracks, most notably "I Can’t Read Your Mind," co-written by Nelson, Cannon, and Bob Dylan.
Nelson discussed the song with GQ at the end of 2025: "Bob Dylan and I were talking a while back about writing a song together," he said. "He had an idea of 'I can’t read your mind.' We started with, 'I can’t read your mind. The letters are too small.' I handed that over to Buddy, and he took it and turned it into a good song. That’s pretty rare with Bob."
Dream Chaser by Willie NelsonAlbum art courtesy of Willie Nelson
The title track, "Dream Chaser," gets right into the emotions of the great artist's old age. Having turned 93 in April, Nelson sings:
"Today I looked in the mirror
And I caught me by surprise
The man I saw lookin' back at me
I almost didn't recognize"
He goes on to reflect on how time "vanishes" and the worry that new song ideas won't arrive — an unlikely scenario while he's alive, now 156 albums deep.
This track sets the tone for the mostly slow and gentle album, with love songs like "Fly Away," which speaks of missing an old relationship, and "Developing My Pictures," (the only song on the album written by just one person, Earl Montgomery) which expresses a desire to believe in a lover despite some discouraging signs.
Even though it's a reflective album, tracks like "Whiskey Wants Me To," which lays the blame on whiskey for the singer's inability to quit the hooch, are funny in Nelson's usual winking way. Nelson didn't co-write that track by Cannon and Bobby Tomberlin, so perhaps we'll guess the 93-year-old isn't trying very hard to quit drinking and write this one off as just a character.
Some tracks fall in between. "After All," an upbeat dance song, also leans into the theme of memory by detailing an affair that can't be forgotten. Neither overly wistful nor ironic, it's the energetic peak of the album and a fun reminder that looking back isn't always a sappy pastime.
Dream Chaser is released by Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. It's available on CD, vinyl, and digitally on platforms listed here.
Austinites have a chance to see Nelson on the road this summer at his classic Fourth of July event or at concerts in other cities if they want to travel.
Track list: Dream Chaser by Willie Nelson
1. Dream Chaser (Written by Buddy Cannon, Bobby Tomberlin & Willie Nelson)
2. Fly Away (Written by Buddy Cannon & Bobby Whitlock)
3. We’d Make A Good Movie (Written by Willie Nelson, Buddy Cannon & Bobby Tomberlin)
4. I Can’t Read Your Mind (Written by Willie Nelson, Buddy Cannon & Bob Dylan)
5. Whiskey Wants Me To (Written by Buddy Cannon & Bobby Tomberlin)
6. Wonder What I’m Gonna Do (Written by Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)
7. After All (Written by Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)
8. Love Overdue (Written by Mickey Raphael, Donald W. Poythress & Anna Lisa Graham)
9. I Don’t Think I’ve Cried Today (Written by Buddy Cannon, Bobby Tomberlin & Willie Nelson)
10. Developing My Pictures (Written by Earl Montgomery)