News on the Court
Huge pickleball franchise serves up first 2 Austin-area locations
Austin rings with the rubbery pop of pickleball as it takes over as the 2020s-defining sport. Joining the local fray in fall 2024 is The Picklr, a network of indoor pickleball courts that plans to open five locations across Austin and Round Rock over the next year-and-a-half.
The Utah-headquartered network calls itself North America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, and its living up that reputation by launching its first two Austin-area locations at once: one at Round Rock Crossing (3021-3023 S I-35 Frontage Rd.) and the other in a former Walmart building in West Austin's Four Points neighborhood (8201 N FM 620).
Even though they're indoors, the courts will feature outdoor-style surfacing, and accommodate unlimited league play, tournaments, and open play. Alongside those courts is dedicated practice and warmup space, plus a pro shop, and a space for private events.
Both are large, but the Austin location is much bigger, coming at 39,000 square feet and encapsulating 11 courts. Sharing a small portion of the Austin space is Wired Fitness & Rehab. Round Rock's location fits eight courts in 25,000 square feet.
The Picklr works on a membership basis without tiers — all players have the same level of access. Bookings are also unlimited in frequency, although only one reservation may be held at once. For more organized play, members can participate in skill-based clinics, which take place on a weekly basis, or one-on-one lessons.
“We’re fortunate that Austin is home to one of the best pickleball communities in the country, and it’s had such a positive impact on our lives. That’s why we’re excited to build a club with pro-level resources and help make pickleball more accessible to everyone,” said The Picklr Round Rock owners Jennifer Zanfardino and Chris Gennarelli.
The owners of the West Austin location, David and Karen Hoisington, are multi-generational Austinites who have taken local sports to heart since childhood. They point out the stores leagues tying together the Austin scene. “Being part of a strategic partnership with leaders in the Pickleball sport has been inspiring and a privilege for us. Pickleball Inc., PPA Tour, MLP and Pickleball Central are all set to drive growth and memberships at The Picklr. We are excited to come alongside the awesome Pickleball community in Austin, Texas.”
The Austin-area locations are among 300 new ones being built "over the next few years," housing about 2,500 courts. Online reviews of Picklr vary, often due to shifts in policy as the fast-growing franchise creates its standardized rule set.
New users can sign up for a $10, 30-day trial. Both the West Austin and Round Rock locations will accept applications for founding members, which are just regular members with a permanent discount as thanks for signing up early. A submission form on each page will notify interested players when presales start.