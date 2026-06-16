Hot Summer Eats
Persian coffee and hot dogs join food deals at Austin's Hot Summer Nights
Less than a week after announcing its 2026 Hot Summer Nights lineup, the Red River Cultural District (RRCD) has rolled out a list of participating food and beverage vendors, with two newcomers this year. The annual donation-based summer festival will feature more than 130 local artists and DJs at more than a dozen venues, plus discounts and late-night specials from surrounding vendors, from July 16-18.
Food and drink deals will be on offer at restaurants, bars, breweries, coffee shops, and food trucks along Red River Street, Austin's busiest live music corridor. While it's well known that Hot Summer Nights supports musicians by offering them paid gigs and lots of fresh eyes and ears, all that extra business in the area also helps support other neighborhood businesses.
This year's new businesses are the Persian-inspired coffeehouse SipHaus and the gourmet hot dog trailer Ditty Dog.
SipHaus opened in the final days of 2025 at 715 Red River St., next to the 13th Floor. The interior houses a bar and night club space, while a covered patio outside is decorated with rugs, floor sofas, and a tiled water fountain for a cozy escape from the busy street with shisha and even sometimes belly dancers. The beverage menu includes simple coffee drinks, luxurious specialties, teas, and "rituals" that combine tea and shisha; the short food menu offers fries, pizza, wings, baklava, and gelato.
Ditty Dog is not new to Red River, but it is new as a festival participant. The trailer is a popular destination for visitors who want something fast but unique. The loaded bulgogi fries are a popular choice, and both fries and hot dogs can be made vegetarian or vegan.
As listed in a press release, here are the deals on offer during Hot Summer Nights:
- Better Days: Dos Equis Pint with a well tequila shot for $10
- Central District Brewing: $2 off Kölsch throughout all three festival days
- DittyDog: Festival specials available July 16-18, including:
- Big Dog Combo: Any fully loaded quarter-pound hot dog, seasoned fries, and any soda for $12
- Double Ditty Deal: Any two fully loaded quarter-pound hot dogs and any fully loaded fries for $22
- Full Family Feast: Any four fully loaded quarter-pound hot dogs and any two fully loaded fries for $44
- Golden Castle at Marlow: 15 percent off during Hot Summer Nights
- Hoboken Pie: $10 Slice Combo featuring two cheese slices and a soda
- Jo’s Coffee: Extended all-day happy hour with $2 off beer, frosé, and wine
- Marinara Miracles: $10 Chicken Parmesan Hero
- Pelon’s Tex Mex: Two classic tacos and one Dos Equis for $8, plus $3 small house margaritas
- The Side Bar: Dos Equis Pint with a well tequila shot for $10
- SipHaus: 15 percent off any drink when guests mention Hot Summer Nights, plus $1.25 wings and DJs from 10 pm to 2 am each night
- Stubb’s BBQ: 10 percent off food in the restaurant when guests mention Hot Summer Nights
“Our summer fest is about supporting the venues, artists, service workers, restaurants, bars, food trucks, and small businesses that give this district its energy year-round," said RRCD executive director Nicole Klepadlo in a press release. These specials help keep the weekend affordable for fans while encouraging them to show up for the local business workers that are vital to our identity and cultural fabric downtown.”
There is no minimum donation and no tickets are required for entry to any of the shows during Hot Summer Nights. However, donations help support musicians, venues, and preservation of the district as a whole, including the ongoing organization of festivals like Hot Summer Nights and Free Week, its winter counterpart. RRCD encourages fans to RSVP in advance, which comes with entries for a Hot Summer Nights Prize Pack raffle: just an RSVP is one entry, $5 gets another, and $10 gets one more.