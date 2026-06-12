News You Can Eat
'Burger bash' and restaurant retirement party celebrate Austin food news
Summer is basically here, Austinites are relaxing into their slower routines, and the community is coming together over food, whether that's for pride parties, a "burger bash," or sending off a staple of the Austin restaurant scene into retirement.
Openings and closings
Longtime East Austin restaurant Hoover's Cooking closed as planned May 31, but a final party June 15 sees restaurateur Hoover Alexander off into retirement at Hoova' Palooza. Of course there will be plenty of food, plus music and a celebratory mood. Alexander was born in East Austin an has worked in the restaurant industry for nearly 50 years. He opened Hoover's Cooking to serve homestyle Texas food in 1998. A GoFundMe campaign gives foodies and community members a chance to support Alexander's retirement transition, with $16,550 raised at the time of this article's publication.
The Padel Collective, a new padel and wellness club first announced in August of 2025, has set its soft opening for early August, along with a café by Revolucion, a roastery with locations in San Antonio and Austin. The café will serve local coffee, ceremonial-grade matcha, and protein smoothies, plus food including breakfast tacos and bowls. Some menu items will be exclusive to the Padel Collective, "inspired by Mediterranean living," according to a press release. The Padel Collective will be located at 1610 Dungan Ln.
A summer pop-up called Shipwreck'd is turning The Eleanor into a pirate's treasure trove, starting July 1 and running through August 30. The themed drinks come with fun, but fancy presentation, and the bar itself will be decorated for a fully immersive experience. It doesn't stop at the decor. Guests are encouraged to wear full pirate costumes for 10 percent off food and beverages. (Partial efforts won't get the discount.) There will even be a costume contest for two $500 gift cards to the pop-up, The Eleanor, and the Roosevelt Room next door. A daily happy hour from 3-6 pm hooks guests up with a complimentary shot for each Shipwreck'd drink they purchase.
Other news and notes
The Salt Lick BBQ's famous peach cobbler takes its frozen form once again thanks to a returning collaboration with Téo Gelato. The collaborative peach cobbler gelato combines Tèo’s signature base with peaches and "buttery," cobbler chunks. The limited-edition ice cream will be available now through the end of June at Central Market locations across Texas. A representative for the two companies says the product is currently available, even though it does not appear on the Central Market website.
Italian restaurant Poeta, which opened its upstairs cocktail bar a few months ago, has launched a new Friday "Aperol Golden Hour" series that bundles an Aperol Spritz, a pool pass at the East Austin Hotel (where the restaurant resides) and parking for $15 total. The offer is good every Friday in June and July from 3-6 pm. The golden hour will also offer food and drink specials and sets by local DJs. Poeta is also launching a monthly drag brunch called Heatwave, kicking off June 13 and running second Saturdays through August. Entry is free, but VIP upgrades are available via Eventbrite.
Tare, an upscale omakase restaurant, is launching a new omakase experience for a set price of $100 — $65 less than a standard visit. A rotating 10-course menu presents dishes inspired by the Texas coast, which chef-owners Michael Carranza and Danielle Martinez grew up near. Menu items according to a press release including shrimp on Texas toast, tempura elote, nigiri, blackened fish tacos, Matagorda pearl oysters, and Texas snow cones. Reservations are require and available at TareAustin.com.
Metropolis Apartments, an affordable complex for artists and creative people, are throwing a free Pride party June 13 with live music by CorMae, Quentin, Birthstone, and DJ Berlin. Local food and juice vendors will set up shop, and a variety of local beverage brands are bringing complementary drinks: Tequila 512, K-Tonic Kombucha, Drink Weird, Rambler Water, and Blue Owl Brewery. There will also be carnival games and treats like cotton candy and popcorn. RSVP for free via Partiful — fewer than 30 spots remain at the time of this article's publication.
Local magazine Austin Monthly is throwing its fourth annual Burger Bash on June 13 at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. Tickets ($55 or VIP for $85) include tastes of all the signature burgers from 25 local restaurants, plus a Modelo beer, fries, non-alcoholic beverages, and desserts.
Bar Peached is closed after a fire caused major damage to the building, and local entertainment hub and restaurant Dirdie Birdie is stepping up to help. It's hosting a benefit night June 15, where 25 percent of all sales will support the bar's recovery. There will also be a happy hour from 2-6 pm. The Dirdie Birdie is like a bowling alley and minigolf for grown-ups; kids are allowed, but the artsy course, menu, and cocktails are designed to appeal to high adult standards.