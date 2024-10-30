Farm to Dish
Houston-to-Austin café Dish Society follows big debut with second location
Houston transplant Dish Society debuted in Austin in December of 2023 and was immediately packed with enthusiastic brunchers. It's not much of a surprise given that reception — and its founder's Austin background — that the folks behind it are opening a second Austin location in early 2025.
The first Austin location landed in the Mueller neighborhood (1900 Aldrich St., Ste. 130), and the new one is going south to 1600 South First St., Ste. 110. It is taking the place of Picnik, a similarly brunch-focused cafe that specialized in healthy, but hearty and indulgent food.
Founder and CEO Aaron Lyons is from Austin and graduated from the University of Texas, but he launched the all-day café in Houston in 2014. Key in the fast-casual restaurant's purpose are affordability and freshness — selections flip-flop between classic diner foods like BLTs, burgers, and egg breakfasts, and some more "health food"-aligned choices like cold-pressed juice, mocktails, and choose-your-own plates with a protein and two sides.
The menu is full of grain bowls and salads, but some of the most popular items are beignets, pancakes, and fried chicken sandwiches. It'll also shift seasonally.
Fried chicken is healthy, emotionally speaking.
Local sourcing is an important element, and more than 75 percent of hospitality group Five 12's ingredients are sourced from Texas. The group also recently acquired recipes from the now-closed Katy bakery Proud Pie, and is currently serving State Fair Caramel Apple pies and other varieties.
“South Austin is really vibrant and booming,” said Lyons in a press release. “We love its proximity to Downtown and other areas like South Congress, South Lamar and Zilker Park. It’s a good central locale with great restaurants and a lot of biking and walking, which attracts the type of folks that tend to be our fans. As always, we want to be that accessible neighborhood spot you can visit multiple times a week.”
Guests can stop by for a meal, hang out at the bar, or both.Photo by Julie Soefer
The restaurant will take up 3500 square feet underneath condos and next to the popular shoe store, Blue Suede. The release promises "light updates and renovations" to the space that Picnik left. Once finished, it'll seat 80 guests indoors and 40-50 outside on a partially-covered patio.
It'll be easy to accommodate both long visits and quick pick-ups, with validated parking in the garage below and a walk-up window for takeout. An espresso bar also accommodates a quick stop. Although the Mueller location operates through counter service, this restaurant will be full-service.
“It really couldn’t be a better situation for us,” said Lyons.
Even lighter dishes like this strawberry-watermelon salad have a lot of flair.Photo by Julie Soefer
Five 12 is hiring for all its locations, with an emphasis on cross-training and benefits like tuition reimbursement, paid volunteer hours, PTO for hourly staff, and more. There are four Dish Society locations in Houston, plus one sister restaurant, Daily Gather.
Dish Society will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 7 am to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 am to 10 pm. Social hour (like happy hour) takes place weekdays from 7-9 am and 2-6 pm, and weekends from 4-6 pm. Dish Society will also offer catering and accept online orders for takeout and delivery including via DoorDash, Favor, and Uber Eats. More information is available at dishsociety.com.