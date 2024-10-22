La Catrina Calls
9 ways to honor the departed at Día de los Muertos celebrations in Austin
El Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a celebration in honor of the deceased. It's celebrated in Mexico and other parts of Latin America on November 1 and 2 with things like altars, ofrendas, and other rituals to commemorate loved ones passed. Some families and communities choose to come together in quiet reflection for the holiday; others prefer to party it up with music, dancing, eating, drinking, and masquerading as Death itself.
Whatever your preference, this year Austin has something for residents to celebrate passed loved ones, from altar-making classes and family-friendly crafts, to raucous parades and metal shows.
Here are this year's top 9 picks for el Día de los Muertos.
Viva La Vida Festival at the Mexic-Arte Museum
Saturday, October 26 from noon to 6pm
The Mexic-Arte Museum's Viva La Vida Festival and Parade is Austin's largest and longest-running Día de los Muertos event. This year, for its 41st year, The Mexic-Arte Museum is teaming up with the Austin Convention Center and the City of Austin for a day filled with traditional foods, local artists, retail booths, hands-on art activities, a low-rider exhibition, live performances like Aztec Dancers and Ballet Folklorico, a costume contest, and of course, a parade. The Grand Procession will begin around noon at 4th and Congress, and festival activities will run until about 6 pm. Show up in feathers, masks, and costumes, and bring fans and drums to join in the parade.
Dia de los Muertos: Celebrating Life! at La Peña Gallery
Saturday, October 26 from 4-7 pm
If you're feeling a little less paradey and a more slow paced on October 26, you might check out the Día de Los Muertos group exhibition and traditional altars at La Peña Gallery. From 4-7 pm visitors can peruse the gallery, featuring beautiful alatars adorned with marigolds, sugar skulls, photos, and personal mementos by artists like Alejandra Almuelle, JC Amorrortu, Rene Arceo, Ana Borne, Cecilia Colomé, Celeste de Luna, and many more; then from 6-8 pm, you can join La Peña for the Opening Reception.
Día de los Muertos presented by Siete Family Foods at Waterloo Park
Friday, November 1 from 6-10 pm
The Austin-born Siete Foods may have just been bought out by PepsiCo, but before all the i's are dotted and t's are crossed, for now, the company is still keeping the Austin love alive. They'll host a free evening of celebrations at Waterloo Park, which will include live music from DJ Manny Mo and Mariachi Carozon de Tejas, and dance performances from Ballet Folklorico MariCruz and Danza Azteca Guadalupana. Artist Jose Arrieta Hinojos will transform the entire Moody Amphitheater stage into a community ofrenda, where visitors can place images and decorations to honor passed loved ones.
Día de Los Muertos Festival and Parade in Elgin
Friday, November 1 from 5 to 10:30pm
If you end up the east side of Austin, you're already halfway to Elgin. Why not make the drive out for their Día de Los Muertos Festival and Parade? This event will take over the Elgin Public Library, The Clever Tiger art gallery, and downtown area. Expect a strolling mariachi band, Ballet Folklorico dancers, fire spinners, Aztec Dancers, live DJs, a Mexican-themed market with food, clothes, and crafts, and a large community altar space. Crafts and classes will begin at the library at 5 pm, and the parade will set out from there at 6:15. Costumes are encouraged.
Día de los Muertos plus MexAmeriCon at Pan Am Rec Center
Saturday, November 2 from 2-8 pm
Here we have two events in one: The MexAmeriCon Latinx Comic book Convention and a Day of the Dead Celebration. Both events will occur simultaneously on the grassy hillside of the Pan Am Rec Center on East 3rd Street. This duo event will be hosted by Emma the S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (ESB MACC), and will include Day of the Dead art installations, altars, large-scale sculptures, and free sugar skull decorating and face painting; plus, check out a vibrant celebration of comics, storytelling, and creativity from Latinx and Mexican American communities.
Last year's Día De Los Muertos Festival and Parade in Round Rock. Photo from roundrocktexas.gov
Día De Los Muertos Festival and Parade in Downtown Round Rock
Saturday, November 2 from noon to 9 pm
On November 2, Round Rock's Centennial Plaza will be filled with all-day festivities to celebrate el Día De Los Muertos. A parade will move through downtown Round Rock, starting at 5 pm and ending in Centennial Plaza. Throughout the day, there will be live music, dance performances, DJ sets, arts and crafts, and even an ofrenda contest, where the best altar wins one night at Kalahari Resort and four water park tickets. Costumes are encouraged at this family-friendly event!
Day of the Dead Altar Exhibit & Celebration for LGBTQ, Black, Indigenous, & POC Communities
Saturday, November 2 from 6 to 8pm
Allgo, an organization supporting queer people of color, is hosting a Day of the Dead community altar and celebration for all Queer, Trans, Black, and Indigenous people, People of Color, and allies in their community courtyard at 701 Tillery Street. This free event will include a delicious, hot meal, an altar which you are encouraged to add your own items and photos, and guest artist performances. Participants are encouraged to look at this not as a grim occasion, but as a celebration of life and culture; and also to RSVP so they know how many chairs to get.
Punk Show to Celebrate the Dead at Kick Butt Coffee
Saturday, November 2 at 6 pm (doors at 5 pm)
Some people want to celebrate their passed loved ones with quiet prayers and candles, and others would prefer to celebrate them with a punk show "loud enough to wake the dead," according to an event description. If you're one of the latter folks, Kick Butt Coffee has the Day of the Dead celebration for you. From 6 pm until late night, punk, metal, and rock bands will be playing to celebrate the dead. The lineup includes: Stitched Up, Tibetan Sky Burial, Bannerlord, Hijo De Puta, Bat Lips, This Party Sucks, Iron Uncle, Slumbering Sun, Grey Feather, SHFUX, and Brontosaurus. Costumes are encouraged for this free show.
Austin Public Library Presents Día de Los Muertos at Little Walnut Creek Branch
Saturday, November 2 from 11 am to 2 pm
This family-friendly event will include face painting, traditional Mariachi music from Austin's local schools, and Día de Los Muertos-themed crafts, like head band decorating, votive candles, sugar skulls, macrame earrings and key chains, and tissue paper Marigold flowers. All art supplies will be provided at this free event.