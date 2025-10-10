Paranormal Plans
13 scary fun ways to celebrate Halloween 2025 in Austin
The most thrilling time of the year has arrived in Austin, from music festivals and races, to many people's favorite unofficial holiday: Halloween.
Whether it’s showing off your pet’s costumes, attending family-friendly haunts, or seeking out spine-chilling immersive experiences, Austin has something for everyone. And with plenty of activities all around town, it may be hard to nail down what to do.
Here are the best ways to enjoy the spooky season throughout October, especially on Halloween.
Cocktail pop-ups
If going out for a cocktail is all the spookiness your schedule can take, here are some of the best ones we've heard of:
- Lefty's Shop of Horrors: A hotel bar with especially dramatic decor, a tarot residency, and lots of events. October 1-30.
- Gibson’s Twisted Carnival: Larger-than-life decorations, themed cocktails, and an otherwise chill environment. October 1-30.
- Black Lagoon at King Bee: A playfully spooky national pop-up specializing in tiki drinks. October 1-30.
Pumpkin Nights Austin
Now through October 31
Pioneer Farms becomes an immersive Halloween art installation with Pumpkin Nights, a half-mile path showing off more than 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. Along the journey, guests can experience different fantastical lands with plenty of photo ops, ending at The Village, where there are games, food, and a live fire show. Tickets ($22-$36) are available online at pumpkinnights.com.
House of Torment
Now through November 9
For fans of haunted houses, House of Torment is back with new, thrilling attractions. Main scares include a vengeful vampire in Blood Thirsty, terrifying mummies in Cursed Pharaoh’s Tomb, and a powerful witch in La Casa de Bruja. There are also mini escape games, axe-throwing, a zombie shooting simulation, and a full-service bar. Tickets can be purchased online at houseoftorment.com.
Halloween Movie Nights at Meanwhile Brewing
Thursdays, now through October 30
Meanwhile Brewing will be hosting a free screening of family-friendly spooky movies every Thursday in October. The lineup includes E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Coco, Hotel Transylvania, Coraline, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Attendees can also join a pre-show party at 6 pm for pumpkin painting, plus a concession stand with popcorn, candy, and drinks during the movies. This event series is free to attend.
Boo at the Zoo
Fridays and Saturdays, October 10-25
For more family-friendly fun, Boo at the Zoo offers Halloween-themed activities like a haunted train ride, a haunted mansion, and games for all ages. Animal habitats will be decked out with Halloween decor for even more spooky fun. Guests can also enjoy a picnic at Austin Zoo’s Picnic Grove. Hours are 4:45-9 pm, and tickets ($24) can be purchased at austinzoo.org.
Horror Film Series Panic At The Paramount
Various dates October 11- 31
Panic at the Paramount returns for the ultimate Halloween horror movie experience. Showings include horror classics like Pet Sematary and Japanese horror-comedy Hausu in a double feature; then An American Werewolf in London, followed by a live Q&A with actor David Naughton; and Halloween, followed by a mystery movie presented by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Tickets can be purchased at austintheatre.org.
The Little Gay Shop of Horrors
Sunday, October 12
The Little Gay Shop’s Halloween festival is back for an afternoon full of spooky treats with an indoor and outdoor market, free drinks, and a pet costume contest. Guests will find more than 90 businesses, nonprofits, and artists like Purple Moss Vintage, Roadhouse Creative, and more, while connecting with Austin’s queer community in a fun and safe space. The event is free and open to all ages, from 11 am to 5 pm at The Little Gay Shop.
Boo at the Farm
Saturday, October 25
Boo at the Farm is back at Austin Farm Sanctuary for plenty of feel-good thrills. Guests can enjoy trick-or-treating around the farm and meeting the rescued animals like Wiz the tortoise and Rufus the water buffalo. Other activities include shopping at the outdoor market and watching a family-friendly Halloween movie under the stars. There are also options for a plant-based chili dinner, and even to camp out for the night. Gates open at 4 pm, tickets (children $5, adults $20) can be purchased here.
Halloween Party by Zenith Markets
Saturday, October 25
For a laid-back, spooky night market, Zenith Markets’ Halloween Party promises a unique and magical time. Guests can enjoy complementary drinks (with alcoholic and NA options), a DJ spinning festive beats, interactive experiences, a local artisan market, and on-site tattoos. The party will be held at Tillery Street Plant Company from 6-10 pm, and it’s free to attend.
The Loren Hotel: Haunting at Paggi House
Thursday, October 30
The Loren Hotel invites guests to a night of fun and suspense during its murder mystery party. Paggi House, a historic Austin landmark, will be the mystery's imaginary setting. Patrons can snag a character ticket for the full immersive experience or a guest ticket to enjoy as a non-player. There will be food stations, hors d'oeuvres, and cocktails. This event is 21-and-up only; tickets ($85) can be reserved on OpenTable.
Bewitched at Brass Poppy
Friday, October 31
Betwitched at Brass Poppy, hosted by the bar at Hotel Van Zandt, is a pet-friendly Halloween celebration that will reward the dog with the best costume up with a one-night stay on the property — with their human best friend, of course. Guests can also enjoy themed cocktails from Brass Poppy, tarot readings by Mak Jagger, and DJ tunes throughout the night. This event is free to attend and runs from 6-10 pm. RSVP on Eventbrite.