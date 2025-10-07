Art in Flight
New art installation at Austin airport floats placidly above travelers
A new art installation at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has subtly enlivened a high-up space. Called "Convergence," the work takes a form like a flock of red birds or falling leaves suspended where the light hits it just right.
"Convergence" was designed by the local artists at Beili Liu Studio. Liu is a visual artist who was born in Jilin, China, and now lives in Austin. She is a studio art professor at the University of Texas at Austin, and has worked on panels and been awarded various distinctions in Texas and beyond.
Liu's style is defined by large groups of small objects that look suspended in midair, whether they're hanging from the ceiling or supported from below. The works often create a sense of immersion for the viewer, and they look magical in photographs.
A full view of "Convergence/Austin" in its environment.Photo courtesy of the City of Austin
Some travelers may have seen the work go up while arriving or departing at night, from September 22-26. Installation took place between 10 pm and 3 am in five sessions.
AUS describes the meaning behind the art in lofty terms in a press release: "With its ascending, fluid rhythm, the artwork symbolizes the intricate balance among diverse individuals and the powerful energy that emerges when people come together as an evolving, vibrant community. It encourages travelers to pause — to observe and contemplate, to connect and share."
Since the work is 16 by 12 feet, and seems about as high up, visitors will certainly have to make an effort to see the details. There are about 400 strands holding the red disks up, of which there are 3,200. A video on Instagram gives viewers the superpower to float gently down through the work and get a closer look.
The release also explains that the lightness of the materials used isn't just for aesthetics; it also stops any birds flying through the airport from perching on the artwork. The airport will clean and maintain it, so it should last "for years to come."
"The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has been one of the fastest-growing airports in our nation, reflecting the impressive growth and increasing allure of our beloved city of Austin as an eclectic culture, arts, and technology destination,” said Liu in the release. “Convergence is an installation inspired by this spirit of growth. The title celebrates the moment when individuals come together to form an energetic, vibrant community."
"Convergence" is part of Austin's Art in Public Places (AIPP) project, which has placed public art all over the city, sometimes resulting in very famous landmarks, like the giant grackles perched on a clock at the Austin Central Library or the colorful guitars at the baggage claim at AUS.
Since AIPP allocates 2 percent of capital improvement project budgets for art in City-owned places, funding for "Convergence" comes from the 9-gate Terminal Expansion Program II. That means it came from "airport-generated revenue, airport revenue bonds and Federal Aviation Administration grants," the release explains.
To see "Convergence" during your next trip to AUS, visit Gate 15.