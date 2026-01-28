Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow
Austin Shakespeare updates Macbeth by setting it in modern Africa
Buckle up, followers of The Bard: The Scottish Play is coming to Austin with an African twist. Austin Shakespeare is putting on Macbeth, set in Africa in the near future, from February 13 to March 1 at the Long Center.
Without too many spoilers (can you spoil one of history's most famous plays?), three witches tell a Scottish general, Macbeth, that he will become king. He and his wife, Lady Macbeth, decide that murder is the way to make the prophecy come true. The play stands as a warning about the corrupting power of ambition.
Audiences can expect to see Marc Pouhé as Macbeth and Helen Merino as Lady Macbeth. The two have performed these roles together before in a 2016 Austin Shakespeare production, but with a different, non-African theme.
“Setting Macbeth in contemporary Africa allows us to explore ambition, power, and moral choice in a way that feels immediate and deeply human,” said Marc Pouhé in a press release. “It sharpens the stakes of the story and reminds us that Shakespeare’s questions about leadership and consequence are not bound by time or place.”
It is standard for Austin Shakespeare to present classic plays with a new layer that brings modern relevancy. It also puts on plays by other authors, including a staged and costumed reading of Athol Fugard's My Children! My Africa!, also starring Pouhé, in November of 2025.
As Pouhé points out, the African setting doesn't change the heart of the play, which is so well-known for its universality.
“At its core, Macbeth is about love and honor,” said artistic director Ann Ciccolella. “The most fast-paced tragedy, the war hero has choices to make that can turn him into a villain. Side by side with his powerful wife, Lady Macbeth, he has love and honor at stake and that makes for a thrilling journey for actors and audience!"
Other cast, crew, and production include:
- Michael Morse as Banquo
- Johanna Whitmore as Ross
- Layla Sinclair as Donalbain
- Bennie Braswell as a witch
- Lisa Young as the Porter and Ev Lunning as King Duncan
- Michael Galvan as Macduff
- Sibonelo Shezi as Malcolm
- Zachary Gamble as Lennox
- Cynthia Mugeni as a witch
- Rachel West as Hecate
- Andrew Fisher as Siward
- Skylar Ewing as Fleance
- Diana Patricia Guizado as Lady Macduff
- Costume design by Aaron Kubacak
- Set and light design by Patrick Anthony
- Dramaturgy by Megha Pancholi
- Projections, sound, and music by Johanne Solo
- Props by Stephanie Schmid
- Fight choreography by Tobie Minor
- Movement coordination by Toni Bravo
Tickets (starting at $22) are available now at my.thelongcenter.org. The production will be staged at the Rollins Studio Theatre, a small space within the Long Center.