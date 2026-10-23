Art Around Austin
Biggest Austin Studio Tour yet helps artists make lasting impressions
The longtime Austin Studio Tour is returning for 2026 on November 14, 15, 21, and 22, with expanded offerings. This year there will be a citywide kick-off, a more detailed guide that comes out earlier, and events that continue throughout the year. Attendees will visit 309 locations to see the work of 815 artists, art groups, and hosts.
The free, self-guided annual tour is a popular way to get connected with the local art scene. Many participants open their working studios, while others show work in gallery pop-ups or even set up at a friend's house and other unique places around town.
Last year, 2025, was a landmark year for the Studio Tour. It was the first time it was hosted by the artist-led organization Almost Real Things (ART), after the original organizer, Big Medium, closed and passed the torch. According to a 2026 press release, that year's participation marked an all-time high with 720 artists, groups, and hosts.
ART presents a new story for this tour, asking how the creative community can show up for each other as Austin's culture changes and many artists struggle with affordability. Part of the organization's answer is to get tour-goers involved past the moments they spend physically in front of the art and artists.
The tour always offers materials to help introduce the various artists. This time, those materials — specifically the Explore platform online and the guidebook ($16) — will arrive earlier, so that tour-goers have more time to plan their routes and find work that really speaks to them. (Still, stumbling into something is always fun, so leave room for unexpected discoveries.) Custom promotional artwork and location signage will help make destinations easier to find.
The filterable digital directory will also stay up all year, so that artists can use it to update new fans and each other. That should help extend momentum from local discoveries, instead of letting them get lost in endless Instagram feeds. Finally, limited edition merch by commissioned cover artist Aaron deGruyter will further spread awareness to people who have never even heard of the tour.
ART also wants to draw attention to the economic importance of the tour, where audiences don't just discover art, but purchase it, thus supporting both the artists and the spaces they work in. The release shares information from the Texas Cultural Trust’s 2025 State of the Arts Report, which found that the arts and culture industry generated $459.1 million in 2023 Texas sales tax revenue.
Audiences are invited to kick off the tour Friday, November 6, at Almost Real Things Gallery at Canopy. Art-lovers may already be familiar with this compound from Open Canopy, its monthly First Saturdays event. ART is new to Canopy as of February.
The celebration runs from 6:30-10 pm. Music starts at 7 pm, and guests can also enjoy drinks and more art to take in ahead of the tour. Tickets are available now online at an early-bird rate ($25). Further discounts are available for participating artists.
The Austin Studio Tour runs from 11 am to 5 pm each day that it's open. Tour stops are listed on this interactive map. Anyone can use the map without an account; those who want to save favorites can make an account here.