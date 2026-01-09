With Austin fully in its creative stride after the holiday hiatus, galleries and museums across the city have curated an eclectic mix of exhibitions for January. From historic masters to more contemporary artists, this month’s calendar is rich with work that invites both contemplation and celebration. Here’s what to see, with opening receptions and must-visit shows to plan your art-filled January around.
Blanton Museum of Art
Spirit & Splendor: El Greco, Velázquez, and the Hispanic Baroque — Now through January 31
A commanding highlight for January is Spirit & Splendor, a major exhibition of Baroque masterpieces from artists like El Greco and Velázquez, on view through the month at the Blanton. Drawing from the Hispanic Society Museum & Library’s renowned collection, the show dives into 17th century Spanish art with historical context and visual potency. It’s a rare chance these dramatic works in Austin.
The Contemporary Austin
The Canvas Can Do Miracles — Now through January 11
This thoughtful group exhibition explores "abstraction unbound by formalism" and "an artistic ethos rooted in alchemy, process, and resistance." The five artists represented here use paint and mixed media, creating a show that's an interesting look at how different artists interpret the theme of abstraction. This show is free in its final week.
Verdant Gallery
Questioning the Margins — Now through January 31
Featuring both abstract and dreamy representational work by Ann Flemings, George Huffman, Norah Levine, and Hillary Cumberworth, this exhibition asks visitors to think about what lies at the edges of form, perception, and artistic tradition. The artists present works in acrylic, oil, a blend of encaustic and photography, and clay. Part contemplative and part exploratory, Questioning the Margins is a quietly powerful show that invites a guests to slow down and look closely.
Lydia Street Gallery
Fun Haus — January 10-19
True to its name, Fun Haus revels in humor and playfulness across media. Featuring Tara Cooper, Alison Green, William P. Immer and Dan Niendorff, the show’s eclectic mix of objects, puppets, drawings and sculptural chandeliers makes for a lighthearted yet thought-provoking visit.
Wally Workman Gallery
Malcolm Bucknall: My Make Believe — January 10 through February 1
UK-born artist Malcolm Bucknall brings his surrealistic vision to Austin in My Make Believe. Drawing on influences from old masters to cartoonists and home photography, Bucknall crafts anthropomorphic creatures that feel both familiar and uncanny. This whimsical exhibition is one of January’s most anticipated gallery experiences, with an opening reception January 10 from 5 to 7 pm.
Municipal Bonds
Alternating Currents: Austin Thomas and Nick Polansky — January 10 through February 28
This show by a dynamic duo looks at the interplay between structural systems and artistic perception. With Austin Thomas and Nick Polansky’s work in conversation, Alternating Currents offers a thoughtful take on the city’s urban and material landscapes. The opening reception is January 10 from 5 to 7 pm.
Austin Creative Reuse
Reuse On the Runway: The Exhibit — January 17 through February 28
This vibrant exhibition showcases highlights from Austin Creative Reuse’s signature Reuse On The Runway fashion show, featuring designers who transform discarded and unexpected materials into striking wearable art. From fabric remnants to newspapers and pop tabs, the work challenges traditional fashion norms while celebrating sustainability and ingenuity.
Old Bakery & Emporium
Catching the Light: Works by Madelon Umlauf — January 17 through March 14
This exhibition is the final solo showing of work by Austin artist and educator Madelon Umlauf, whose abstract paintings explore light, perception, and the natural world through luminous color. Born and raised in Austin, Umlauf was the daughter of sculptor Charles Umlauf and poet Angie Umlauf, and her creative legacy is deeply woven into the city’s cultural fabric. The opening reception on January 17 from 1 to 4 pm features live music by local jazz guitarist Jacob Wise, offering a celebratory way to honor Umlauf’s life and work.
The Cathedral
January Open House featuring Sandra Boskamp — January 30
Wrapping up the month is a lively community-oriented evening featuring a solo exhibit by Austin artist Sandra Boskamp. With craft cocktails and chances to meet the artist — plus works from the atxGALS collective — this event is as social as it is visual, blending art viewing with the city’s vibrant creative community. The new exhibition will feature works in oil paint on textiles sourced from around the world. "As an artist working in oil paint I am constantly attired in paint stained clothing & unable to portray my love of fashion," she says for The Cathedral's event listing. "This series is a love letter to the fashion industry and shows admiration by turning fabric into canvas.”