Art Out And About
Austin Studio Tour returns for 23rd year this fall with new organizers
For more than two decades, the Austin Studio Tour has turned living rooms, garages, and shared workspaces into public waystations for art, inviting neighbors to step inside, talk with makers, and see works-in-progress. When its founding organizer, Big Medium, announced its dissolution earlier this year, the tour’s future was uncertain. Now, artist-run collective Almost Real Things is taking the helm. It'll carry the citywide tradition into its 23rd year this November.
Almost Real Things (ART) is an Austin-based organization, event series, and creative community dedicated to championing passion projects and multidisciplinary makers. Founded in 2015 by Natalie Earhart and Zachary Zulch, ART sparks participation in Austin’s creative scene through things like immersive events, a members’ ART Club, and a magazine.
"You get to witness the artistic process," says Earhart, Almost Real Things' COO, of the Studio Tour's widespread impact. "You get to meet makers in your neighborhood. It's really the main time of year to celebrate and support the creative community."
Earhart also points out that as declared by former Mayor Steve Adler in 2017, November is Austin Art Month. The Studio Tour is one of the best-known art events scheduled for November in 2025, alongside events like the Creek Show at Waller Creek and the Contemporary Austin's Art Dinner at its Laguna Gloria campus (which as of 2024 now opens its afterparty to the public). Austin, especially during the fall, is a great place to interact with art instead of just seeing it.
Under ART, the organization plans for the experience to stay familiar: open studios, pop-up hosts, and plenty of art on display. There will be a printed guidebook and the popular ART Bus tours with community-curated routes that include accessibility-focused options.
Recognizing that space is a major challenge, ART is also maintaining a host directory that connects artists who need a venue with galleries and nontraditional spaces that can open their doors. More online resources include application forms with fields previewed before applicants click through (the first phase is closing August 31), guides on how to write art and artist descriptions, and more FAQs.
“And same with attendees," says Earhart, "[we'll] make it easy. It should be so easy for them to go find art and buy art.”
One larger change is the shift from an East/West split to a citywide, two-weekend approach. The change reflects how artists live and work across Austin, as rising costs have pushed studios beyond traditional hubs. Earhart also says this will make it easier for attendees, since they can visit anywhere even if they only have one weekend.
“I think the coolest thing about the studio tours is that artists are inviting you into their spaces, and so you're kind of breaking that barrier down a little bit ... looking at art on the wall and figuring it out," says Earhart. "You get to talk to the artist directly, which gives so much insight. I think people really feel like they're a part of that creative process too, because they can interpret the art in their own way. They can ask questions. It just feels like everybody's included.”
The 2025 dates are November 8-9 and 15-16, and admission is free. Details on the guidebook, map, curated tours, and bus routes will roll out at almostrealthings.com.