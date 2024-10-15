Night at the Museum
Austin museum opens lush gala afterparties to the public for first time
For 11 years now, the Contemporary Austin has been hosting "Art Dinners" at its lakeside location, Laguna Gloria. These fairytale-like galas take place as dusk sets in, surrounded by twinkling lights strung across the property's sprawling 14-acre sculpture park. But until now, they've been invitation-only affairs. For the first time ever, the Contemporary Austin is inviting the public to the best part this magical evening: a late-night afterparty.
The Art Dinners have welcomed 300 art luminaries, collectors, civic leaders, and philanthropists over these years to raise funds for the museum's classes and exhibits.
On October 25, once the dishes are put away and the early birds have weeded themselves out, the Art Dinner Afterparty will begin. It will go from 9:30 until "late evening."
Guests can expect a pop-up cocktail bar by the cool Austin speakeasy Garage, with specialty drinks like espresso martinis. Plus, there will be late night snacks from Dolce Bacio Gelato and Restart CBD. Live music and performances will be provided by J'cuuzi and DJ SuperNova of Pangea Sound. Highlights also include: tarot card and palm readings, live body painting, and fire dancing. All of this set to the stunning backdrop of Laguna Gloria's grounds at night. It's basically A Midsummer Night's Dream.
"We're excited for the magic of our iconic Art Dinner to reach wider audiences," says the museum's Earnest and Sarah Butler executive director and CEO, Sharon Maidenberg, in a release. "We wanted to extend the welcome to more folks and give them the opportunity to engage with our gala, which has historically been a very intimate affair."
Tickets are now on sale on the Contemporary Austin's website at $160 for members and $200 for nonmembers. Ticket sales will benefit the museum's exhibits and educational programming. The Contemporary is Austin's only museum focused solely on contemporary artists and their work. It offers year-round exhibitions, classes, workshops, and events.
Event organizers recommend that guests "dress sharp." Valet parking will be provided, but if this night is as Shakespearian as we think it might be, you may want to catch a rideshare.
More information about the museum is available at thecontemporaryaustin.org.