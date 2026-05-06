ACL Hall of Fame
Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile to be inducted into ACL Hall of Fame
A new music icon is joining the Austin City Limits (ACL) Hall of Fame this summer. Singer-songwriter and producer Brandi Carlile will be inducted by singer Bonnie Raitt in a full taping on July 1.
This is the Hall of Fame's 12th year. Previous inductees have shared the spotlight, but since 2024 each year is dedicated to only one artist. This allows for a deeper dive into each inductee's impact.
Brandi Carlile is best-known as an alternative country and folk artist. In two decades, she's released eight studio albums and won 11 Grammy awards. Her compositions have also been earned her two Emmy awards and an Oscar nomination, and Time magazine named her one of its 2026 Women of the Year, noting her musical pushback against sexism. She founded the Looking Out Foundation to help support grassroots causes, including a current campaign for immigrant rights.
She has collaborated with many music legends including Elton John in 2026, Joni Mitchell, and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and was in The Highwomen with Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires.
Carlile made her Austin City Limits TV debut in 2010 and returned twice: once in 2018 and again in 2022. She also inducted Sheryl Crow into the ACL Hall of Fame in 2022.
“Being inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame by one of my absolute heroes — Bonnie Raitt — means everything to me,” said Brandi Carlile in a press release. “I’m so grateful to have had such a deep and powerful connection to the city of Austin and Austin City Limits all these years — and I cannot wait to hit the Moody stage in July to celebrate this immense honor.”
Carlile will perform some of her most-loved songs and selections from her 2025 album Returning to Myself, and Raitt will also perform her own tribute to Carlile's music.
"I’m thrilled to induct my friend Brandi into the ACL Hall of Fame,” said Raitt. “She is truly one of our most respected and impactful artists. I admire her not only for her incredible music, but for standing up for the causes and artists she’s passionate about, all while balancing her wonderful family life. I can’t wait to get to perform together for this show that has meant so much to us both."
Tickets to the induction will be available in a public giveaway, with more details coming closer to the event. Fans can find out more when information becomes available on Instagram, Facebook, and X. The recording will air on PBS in September.