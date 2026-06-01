New Releases
New compilation album highlights immigrant musicians in Austin
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin is well-positioned to showcase different voices, people drawn to the city for its musical possibilities. Those musicians, specifically immigrants from other countries, are featured on a new compilation album called Voices of Austin by the local studio and sound company Driftwork Sound.
Voices of Austin includes eight tracks attributed to individual musicians, sometimes from more recognizable groups like Superfónicos, Sahara Allstars, and the Viva Palestina Orchestra.
These musicians and their respective styles hail from Central and South America, Africa, and the Middle East, according to a press release. Listeners can expect to hear cumbia, original Afrobeat, Palestinian and Arabic saba (a regional musical scale), Afro-Latin grooves, and psychedelia.
The performances on Voices of Austin were recorded by David Dalton at Driftwork Sound in late 2025, using funds from the Austin Live Music Fund, a city grant initiative.
"What makes the Austin music scene so special is the eclectic mix of cultures that come together to create music that forges new and exciting paths,” said David Dalton in the release. “Immigrants breathe life into this city in ways that none of us can fully appreciate. ‘Voices of Austin’ showcases just a sliver of the incredible talent these artists share with us every day."
Voices of Austin album art
The 48-minute album starts with lead single "Mi Voz," delivering spacious Latin jazz by Continental Drift featuring Jaime Ospina of Superfónicos. The mostly Spanish lyrics are a fitting introduction to the compilation, speaking of resilience, collectivism, and vocally pushing back against oppression.
Most of the tracks are instrumental, leaving interpretation up to the listener. However, understanding some of the background behind the tracks can give locals something to hold onto.
One instrumental cumbia track, "Tacos El Charly" by Los Desechos featuring Gustavo Solano, captures the taste of the popular local food truck on North Lamar Boulevard. Locals may also enjoy hearing from Sahara Allstars, the house band during the weekly Africa Nights at the Sahara Lounge. The longest track on the album, "Sometimes Suite," gives some insight into the album's main creative force: the work was composed and performed by Dalton on guitar, bass, drums, synth, and percussion, featuring Sari Andoni from Palestine on oud.
Music videos and exclusive interviews give a little more insight past the abstraction on Instagram.
The album officially dropped Friday, May 29, but spent the weekend rolling out on different streaming services including Bandcamp and Soundcloud. Music-lovers greeted the album at a vinyl album release show at Sagebrush on Sunday, May 31, with performances by some of the featured artists.
“I’ve thought for a while that it is time for the U.S. to fall in love with the rest of the world," said Ospina. "[This] album is definitely an important step in that direction."