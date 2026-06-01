Concert News
Austin icon Gary Clark Jr. extends tour with tickets open across Texas
Austin's hometown hero of the blues Gary Clark Jr. has extended his current tour, which encompasses stops across Texas and a festival appearance in Austin.
The Austin dates still available on the tour will be September 26 and 27 at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival. Tickets are available at CrossroadsGuitarFestival.com.
There are four other Austin dates, but they're all sold out as part of a per-existing residency at Antone's (where he is a partner and co-owner) on June 18 and 25, and July 2 and 9. Lucky fans might snag a few secondhand tickets from less lucky ones whose plans have changed; otherwise, there's always other Texas cities to travel to.
Elsewhere in Texas, Clark will play in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston suburb The Woodlands (at the Buddy Guy Blues Festival) on August 27, 28, and 29, respectively. A full list of tour stops is available below.
Austin's blues history is full of older, more traditional players who are either near the ends of their careers or no longer playing. Clark has been an important bridge from those long-established styles to something more modern, not just someone keeping the tradition alive but someone making it feel current and fresh.
Clark has won four Grammy Awards and is best-known as a singer and guitarist, although he is also an accomplished songwriter and producer. He has a studio in Austin where he's been recording teasers for new music and posting them on social media.
A press release explains that while Clark was on the road, he felt reconnected to "the power of the blues," motivating him to extend the tour.
For most new, non-festival tickets, presales begin June 2 at 10 am local time. Local venue presale begins June 4 at 10 am local, and general on-sale launches June 5 at the same time.
Gary Clark Jr. Tour Dates
Jun 02 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
Jun 03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Jun 06 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap - Filene Center
Jun 08 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Jun 10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Jun 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Jun 12 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Jun 13 – Syracuse, NY @ New York State Blues Festival 2026
Jun 18 – Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]
Jun 25 – Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]
Jul 02 – Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]
Jul 09 – Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]
Jul 17 – Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Resort Summer Music Series
Aug 01 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
Aug 27 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Aug 28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Aug 29 – The Woodlands, TX @ Buddy Guy Blues Festival
Aug 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Sep 01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Sep 02 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center – Peace Concert Hall
Sep 03 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Sep 05 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
Sep 08 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Sep 10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Sep 12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Sep 14 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Sep 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Sep 17 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
Sep 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
Sep 21 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
Sep 22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Sep 24 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
Sep 26 – Austin, TX @ Crossroads Guitar Festival
Sep 27 – Austin, TX @ Crossroads Guitar Festival
Oct 13 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Oct 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
Oct 16 – Seattle, WA @ 5th Avenue Theater
Oct 17 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
Oct 20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Oct 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
Oct 23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Oct 24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
Oct 27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
Oct 28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay