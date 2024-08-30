Under Cover of Darkness
Austin's Creek Show transforms park with glowing night art for 10th year
Waterloo Greenway is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its beloved light-based art exhibition, Creek Show. This year it reaches new heights, inviting back acclaimed Creek Show alumni to transform Waller Creek into another immersive display of light and art. These glowing works will be on display from November 8-16.
Creek Show shines a light on the ongoing transformation of Waller Creek into a revitalized network of urban parks and trails. The annual art display aims to garner public enthusiasm and support for the urban planning project. For many visitors, it's their first time exploring the winding creek under Austin's streets.
"Shadows of Former Self" by Jules Buck Jones
To fit the occasion, the installations weave together themes of nature, time, and the power of light. Artists explore the dynamic relationship between the natural and built environments, prompting reflection on how they shape one another. Underpinning these artistic explorations is a thread of sustainability and an appreciation for the delicate balance of the natural world.
This year's show features a notable lineup of light-based installations. Some installations, like “Alluvial” by Plume Design Lab will explore the interplay of light and form through geometric compositions. For those seeking an interactive experience, "Waller Creek High, A School for Extraordinary Fish" by Polis is one to see. Building upon the lore introduced in Creek Show 2018, it features vibrant, touch-activated fish sculptures that pulse with color.
"Waller Creek High, A School for Extraordinary Fish" by Polis (Daniel Goodwin and Bruce Wilcoxon)Rendering courtesy of Waterloo Greenway Conservancy
“The Ghost Boat: Through the Looking Glass” is where ghost stories and artwork meet. It's a narrative-driven piece following a local Austinite who vanished without a trace while captivated by the allure of the creek. Now, after five years, the spirit of this lost soul, known as the Ghost Boat, has reached a place of peace and transcendence.
Creek Show also aims to spark contemplation with installations like "Night Watch" by Legge Lewis Legge, Britt Moseley, and Level on the Level. This piece features large illuminated eyes, speaking to the unseen dimensions of urban spaces.
"Night Watch" by Legge Lewis Legge, Britt Moseley, and Level on the LevelRendering courtesy of Waterloo Greenway Conservancy
“Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Creek Show is a testament to the power of light, creativity, and community,” said its co-founder and artistic director Ingrid Spencer in a press release. Her background in architecture (she is currently the executive director of Austin's The American Institute of Architects chapter) underscores the smart logistics of this walking outdoor gallery.
“Over the past decade, this unique installation series has captivated the imaginations of architects, landscape architects, and artists, drawing hundreds of thousands of Austinites and visitors to experience the magic of Waterloo Greenway," she continued. "Creek Show has not only illuminated our cityscape but has also shone a spotlight on the vital restoration and revitalization efforts of Waller Creek, fostering a deeper connection to our urban parks and their ecological importance."
Tickets for Creek Show go on sale September 19 at waterloogreenway.org. From November 8-16, visitors can explore the enchanting installations each evening from 6-10 pm. There is usually other programming bringing Creek Show to life; CultureMap will share new information about this year's show when it's available.