Nights at the Creek
Austin's Creek Show hosts dog night, free admission, and 7 other themes
Austin's Creek Show is one of the most highly regarded art events all year, known for both ambitious, elegant work and a sense of fun. This outdoor installation is no pretentious gallery show, and it's heightening that feeling with some high-energy events to further spice up the art walk.
This Austin tradition at Waterloo Greenway presents glowing art works around Waller Creek, often with elements of sound design or other immersive techniques. They're mostly designed by architects in their off time, but anyone can pitch an idea (if they're ambitious enough to try).
The intent is to encourage Austinites to engage with the natural elements of the city's downtown, which the Greenway is working to expand, and the pieces usually have something to do with nature or the creek itself. This year's theme also includes the show's 10th anniversary.
Events this year aren't completely tied to the creek, and even spill out into the neighboring Red River Cultural District.
- Friday, November 8: Opening night and first look presented by PNC Bank
- Saturday, November 9: FutureFront curates a market showcasing women and LGBTQ+ creatives, designers, makers, and artists. (The larger Front Market takes place at Waterloo Park from November 23-24.)
- Sunday, November 10: Free general admission presented by 3M, Austin Energy, and Marian & Chris Casey, with a talk with one of the artists
- Monday, November 11: Austin Subaru presents a special Veterans Day experience for veterans, military families, and communities, including 6 pm yoga for vets
- Tuesday, November 12: Intergenerational conversations at the Elder Wisdom Bench or Wisdom Tree with Aging Is Cool
- Wednesday, November 13: Families in Nature teaches about nature and the history of Waterloo Greenway & Waller Creek. A guided tour explores the Greenway's design and sustainable practices
- Thursday, November 14: Austin FC sets up a mini-pitch inside Moody Amphitheater at WaterlooPark, with exclusive merchandise, giveaways, and a live performance by La Murga
- Friday, November 15: Tito’s Handmade Vodka hosts a dog night for friendly, leashed dogs
- Saturday, November 16: FutureFront reprises its market from November 9
During the show, Swim Club, the creative new bar at the Downright Austin at the end of the WallerCreek trail, is hosting a lounge for the event with games, music, food, and beverages for purchase. Snacks include popcorn, brisket nachos, and hot dogs, among other things, and both spiked and regular hot chocolate are on the menu alongside signature cocktails.
The Red River Cultural District is also arranging special deals, art, and of course live music at its various restaurants and venues.
Tickets (starting at $6) are available at (and only at) waterloogreenway.org. The show runs from November 8-16, 6-10 pm. The entrance is located at 1401 Trinity St.
In addition to the night that's free for all, the same sponsors are gibing away 1,000 free tickets via Google Forms. Name and email address are required.
To preview this year's art installations, check out some renderings here.