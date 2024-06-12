off the deep end
Nickel City visionary dives into hotel dining at Austin pool bar & club
Sure, you could pack a cooler and head to the pool, but some summer days call for a little more panache. For staycationers and locals who just want to spend a few hours feeling like a fancy hotel guest, there's Swim Club, a new "historic-pool-turned-social-on-club" set to open June 24 at the recently opened Downright Austin hotel (701 E. 11th St.).
This pool bar and restaurant already has some serious street cred thanks to the leadership of Travic Tober, known for one of Austin's favorite bars, Nickel City. Although the sports bar and its new counterpart Murray's Tavern (plus the lesser-known Old Pal out in Lockhart) tend to lean into the masculine, old-fashioned and dive bar aesthetics, the best way to describe this new effort might be Barbie's Industrial Dream Pool.
It doesn't get much more celebratory than this.Photo by Jade Hammer
Showcasing one of the most creative interior design themes around Austin's dining scene, the multi-level dining space is built into an empty pool; Some diners will eat on the deck, and others on the pool floor. A window out into the working pool is half-submerged in water, providing a glimpse at swimmers beneath the surface. (Consider this when picking a bathing suit for the occasion.)
Everything in the "pool" is a vibrant turquoise, from the tiles, to the tables, and the benches that blend seamlessly into the walls. In case the visual metaphor wasn't clear, a "No Diving" sign and a ladder to nowhere complete the design. A release invokes the "excess and escapist energy of the 1980s," and the pink ceiling certainly seals that deal. Anyone who's been to Nickel City for Halloween — when it transforms into Moe's Tavern from The Simpsons — knows how well Tober can pull off some playful nostalgia.
The fun vibes continue onto the actual pool deck.Photo by GoodfriendATX
“Swim Club is designed to be fun and flirty, a laid-back space where we hope guests can come in and lose themselves for a while, whether they want to have a meal, grab a drink, get some sun or catch a late-night DJ set in The Rodeo Room,” said Tober in the release. “We are also working on some exciting partnerships with our friends in Austin and the area to create unique experiences throughout the year.”
Once visitors have gotten past the initial selfie-taking, the menu offers tastes of "endless summers and backyard grilling" with bites like brick oven pizzas and baja fish tacos. Although photos, like one of a mysterious watermelon salad, make the food look like something to brag about, the emphasis seems to be on the drinks.
The menu is modeled after a backyard grill session.Photo by GoodfriendATX
Refreshers include the Skinny Dipper, with strawberry-infused Aperol, coconut fat-washed mezcal, ginger, lime, and herbal liqueur; The Marg, frozen with tequila, orange pekoe tea, lime, and "boozy swirls"; and the Sharks in the Water, with Haku Vodka, Roku Gin, blue curaçao, house piña colada mix, and Giffard framboise float.
Outside the dining space are late-night disco lounge The Rodeo Room and The Lawn at Swim Club, which is exactly what it sounds like, with chairs and picnic tables for events and private dining.
Swim Club focuses on summery snacks and bright drinks.Photo by GoodfriendATX
All this is on par with the new hotel, which is decked out in dreamy pink, olive green, and earthy neutrals. More nostalgia is in store thanks to the mid-century furniture. The hotel opened this spring, and is part of the Renaissance Hotels group, a subsidiary of the Marriott. Visitors who book a stay will receive a $100 food and beverage credit for an unspecified time period in celebration of the opening.
Although the Swim Club sounds like a private club, it is open to the public. The Swim Club Dining Room will be open 11 am to 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm. The bar will stay open until midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and 2 am Friday and Saturdays. Pool service will be available daily from 11 am to close.
Links to book a stay are available at downrightaustin.com.