Before Curtains Close
Austin's Paramount Theatre hosts free open house before 11-month closure
Austin's landmark Paramount Theatre will be closing this summer for 11 months to complete a sweeping restoration, which will renew paint and other decor, update the electrical system, replace seating and more. Austinites will bye for now in a historic "last call" open house and happy hour Monday, June 15.
Since historical artifacts are the topic of the hour, the Paramount is taking the opportunity to reveal "its most treasured hidden artifact," a press release says. It's a hand-painted fire curtain from 1915, the year the Paramount was established.
As the name suggests, fire curtains do indeed separate the stage and audience in the event of a fire. They were often painted to depict a scene, and the Paramount's has survived so long because it was discovered hanging from the rafters in darkness in 1974 — no light or other elemental exposure for more than 50 years. The release estimates that it is most likely the oldest original fire curtain in the United States.
Since it is an open house, anyone can attend for free and check out the space in its state of natural wear after 110 years. However, history buffs shouldn't worry too much about things looking different when the space reopens, since this restoration seeks to preserve rather than rework the space. It'll even add a ballroom lounge based on original blueprints from the early 20th century. Some work is already in progress, giving visitors a chance to see the effort that goes into such a meticulous project.
The Paramount is committing to the nostalgic bit to offer drinks at long-gone prices. Guests will also have a chance to buy merch — the release doesn't say this, but merch sales are almost always a big relief for businesses that have to temporarily close.
A more overt funding opportunity comes in the form of the Shine On Capital Campaign, which supporters can donate to directly online. The goal is to raise $66 million, and the fund is already halfway there.
The Paramount Team will still have plenty to do while the venue itself is closed. Programming will continue at the State Theatre — which will also undergo a renovation that is much more transformative — plus other venues around town including UT's Hogg Memorial Auditorium, the AISD Performing Arts Center in Mueller, and the Bullock Museum IMAX Theatre.
Attendees can get a free ticket now at AustinTheatre.org. The open house and extended happy hour run from 4-8 pm. The Paramount Theatre is located at 713 Congress Ave.