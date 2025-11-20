110 Years Later
Austin's Paramount and State Theatres to undergo major renovations
Austin's Paramount and State Theatres are famous for many things, none more so than their distinctive look. The Austin Theatre Alliance, which manages both theaters, has announced a "transformational campaign" called Shine On, which will restore the Paramount Theatre and "completely reimagine" the State Theatre, according to a press release.
The release calls the project "long-overdue." The Paramount Theatre is 110 years old, and while the State Theatre is not much younger at 90 years old, it is getting a very different type of renovation. The Paramount will close for a projected eight to nine months starting in June 2026; the State will have a longer construction period of 13-16 months, but a start date has not been decided yet.
While the Paramount is closed, it'll host events at other venues and increase programming at the State Theatre.
"Believe it or not, the Paramount Theatre has not undergone a full restoration in over five decades," said the Austin Theatre Alliance's chief development officer, Maica Jordan, in the release. "And this identity-defying transformation of the State has been a long time coming. It’s really going to have a huge impact on downtown Austin."
The projects together have a projected budget of $65 million, which includes $55 for construction and $10 million to maintain them in the future. Fundraising is ongoing, with $27 million raised so far. Anyone can contribute to the campaign for a variety of benefits from merch to naming rights.
Paramount Theatre renovations will include:
- Restoration of paint, plaster molding, chandeliers, and more
- Updated infrastructure for energy efficiency and more advanced tech that blends in
- All-new seating
- Better aisle lighting, ADA access, and elevator capabilities
- Expanded restroom and concession facilities
- An added ballroom lounge based on early 1900s blueprints
The JP’s Peace, Love, and Happiness Lounge, named for supporters John Paul & Eloise DeJoria.Rendering by Clayton Korte
State Theatre renovations will include:
- Refreshed interior, facade, and marquee with Art Deco design
- Four new concession areas including a basement speakeasy and rooftop deck
- Adding new seating including traditional, cabaret-style, and standing configurations
- New elevator shared with the Paramount
- Tripled restroom capacity
One of the new lobby bars at the State Theatre.Rendering by Clayton Korte
The restoration team for the Paramount includes artisans from historical preservation specialists EverGreene, designers from DLR Group. The State Theatre project will be handled by notable Austin architecture firm Clayton Korte, whose work locals might know from Cosmic Saltillo, the Commodore Perry Estate, the Seaholm Power Plant, and the newly open, immediately popular Leona Botanical Cafe and Bar.
“Making memories at the Paramount and State Theatres has been a rite of passage for six generations of Central Texans,” said Austin Theatre Alliance CEO and executive director Jim Ritts. “For a combined 200 years, these two historic venues have enriched the Austin community by shining a light on the very best in music, comedy, movies, thought-provoking speakers and beyond. ... And now [these theatres] need Austin’s help to make sure they ‘shine on’ for everyone to enjoy for the next century.”