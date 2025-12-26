Planets and Pasos
Austin Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2026 with flamenco fusion group
The planets are aligning at the Austin Symphony Orchestra (ASO) for its first performance of 2026. ASO presents Planets and Pasos on January 16 and 17, featuring music by Aaron Copland, Gustav Holt, and flamenco guitarist Miguel Espinoza, the latter of whom will perform with his Denver-based group, Miguel Espinoza Fusion, and an ensemble. It will be the group's debut with an orchestra.
The "planets" portion of the evening refers to Holst's The Planets, Op. 32. The seven-movement suite, written from 1914-1916, represented each of the planets known on earth at the time. Each corresponds with its traditionally associated divinity, which informed the musical decisions.
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra called this piece "the work that made Gustav Holst the equal of a rock star," and tracked its influence to three prog rock works. This all makes it a fitting piece to celebrate the Earth's latest trip around the sun, and a fun introduction for folks whose New Year's resolution is to go see more classical performances.
Before the Holst piece come two works satisfying the "pasos" portion of the evening.
Aaron Copland's Danzón Cubano, originally written for piano in 1942, opens the night with an American's take on a Cuban dance form. Copland, who had an outsized impact on the development of America's classical music identity, wrote of the piece, "I did not attempt to reproduce an authentic Cuban sound but felt free to add my own touches of displaced accents and unexpected silent beats."
In between the two are two works by contemporary composer Miguel Espinoza: Nagi Yate and Veneta. Unlike the other two, very famous pieces, these were released in 2020 or later and have not been elaborated on extensively. In general, Espinoza's group finds inspiration fusing flamenco with jazz, classical, and North African, Celtic, and Brazilian traditions.
The Austin Symphony Orchestra and Miguel Espinoza Fusion will perform Planets and Pasos at the Long Center's Dell Hall (701 W. Riverside Dr.) starting at 8 pm Friday and Saturday, January 16 and 17, 2026. Tickets (starting at $29) are available at my.austinsymphony.org.