Conductor Peter Bay to step down after 30 years with Austin Symphony
As the Austin Symphony Orchestra (ASO) embarks on its 115th season, it's also facing a big change. Peter Bay, the music director, principal conductor, face of the orchestra as a whole for the past 30 years, will depart from his current role at the end of the 2026-27 season.
Bay will continue conducting independently and stay in touch with the ASO, but he will no longer hold his current titles with the symphony.
"[T]he time feels right to pass the baton to someone else who will take it to further heights," Bay said in a press release. "I am not retiring from conducting but looking forward to new artistic challenges and opportunities. Music and conducting have been a life-long passion, and that will never change."
Bay also said that he wants to remain part of the ASO "family," although he did not specify what roles he was hoping to fill. "You can bet I'll never stay away too long,” he said.
According to the release, Bay has hired most of the 83 musicians who currently play in the ASO and introduced more than 300 works to its repertoire. As any conductor would be, Bay was necessarily public-facing; but the rapport he built with the Austin community has been especially notable.
The conductor increased the ASO's community reach by performing beyond its home base at the Long Center, and he also worked on getting young people involved with the symphony through initiatives like the young professionals group, Symphony BATS.
In addition to his work with the ASO, Bay is the primary conductor for Ballet Austin, has worked many times with the Austin Opera, and is an honoree in the Austin Arts Hall of Fame since 2016.
“Peter’s influence is immeasurable, not just in terms of artistic output but in the lives he’s touched — audiences, musicians and colleagues alike,” said ASO CEO and executive director Justus Zimmerman. “His departure will mark the end of an era, but he will always be a part of the Austin Symphony Orchestra family.”
The symphony will celebrate Bay's long tenure with a series of special programs, events, and more as his final season draws to a close. It will collaborate with Austin City Limits, produced by Austin PBS, on a last hurrah in 2027.
To honor Bay and support the orchestra as it transitions, some influential community members have come forward.
South African pianist Anton Nel said, “Working with Peter has been one of the great joys of my professional life. His deep musical insight and generosity of spirit make him a true artist and an even better human being.”
Local arts philanthropists Sarah and Dr. Ernest Butler will also present the orchestra with a $3 million endowment through the Butler Family Fund to mark the occasion.
The ASO is getting used to more personnel changes that will be old news by the time Bay departs. Justus Zimmerman joined the organization in 2025, and on August 18 Sonya Robinson was named the vice president of development.
Folks who want to stop by and see Bay off over the next two seasons can start with this season's kickoff Friday, September 12. The season will include a work that references the culture of the Wixárika (Huichol) people of Mexico, an opportunity for fans to conduct along with Bay using a virtual reality game, and a performance of Rhapsody in Blue featuring a player piano using composer George Gershwin's own phrasings.