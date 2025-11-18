Baroque at the Blanton
Austin's Blanton Museum launches concert series with historical orchestra
A new concert series at the Blanton Museum of Art will connect Austinites with the city's choral and instrumental groups starting December 4. The cost of the concert will be free with admission.
The new program, Sound Break, may charm museum-goers who are already browsing the collection, but with hour-long concerts, it's also a strong enough reason independently to visit the museum. They'll be held on select Thursday afternoons in the Rapoport Atrium, a minimalist space with high ceilings and a reflective blue gradient that creates the illusion of being underwater.
The inaugural Sound Break concert will be played by Austin Baroque Orchestra, which is more than a regular orchestra playing baroque pieces. The group plays replica instruments modeled on those played during the 16th through 19th centuries, and uses "historically-informed performance techniques," according to its website.
The performance will tie in with the visual exhibition Spirit & Splendor: El Greco, Velázquez, and the Hispanic Baroque. Running from August 24, 2025, to February 1, 2026, the exhibition examines Spanish art during the Baroque period, which was defined by grandiose flourishes and as the Blanton describes it, "religious devotion."
In turn, the orchestral and vocal performance will focus on works from the 17th century, from a variety of countries and monarchies: the Crowns of Castile & León and Aragón, as well as the Viceroyalties of Naples, New Spain, and Peru.
After the opening performance, the upcoming lineup remains unannounced. However, music-lovers can mark off the following dates on their calendars for the next shows, which are all scheduled for 2 pm:
- Thursday, December 4, 2025
- Thursday, March 19, 2026
- Thursday, June 18, 2026
- Thursday, August 13, 2026
Tickets ($15 before discounts for seniors, kids, and students) to the Blanton Museum are available at blantonmuseum.org.