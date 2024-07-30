Pre-semester Inspiration
Get in the creative swing of Austin at this art compound's studio crawl
If you’re under 30 and you’ve recently moved to Austin, you are not alone. The University of Texas fall semester starts August 20, and according to a study earlier this year, Austin is the nation’s most sought after city for millennials. As a newbie to this big, small city, you may be looking for some end-of-summer inspiration.
If you’re into all things creative (and of course you are — you moved to Austin, after all), Canopy Studios on Springdale Road is a must-visit. This vast space used to be a Goodwill warehouse, but has since been transformed into a haven for artists of all kinds. It includes 89 studios, three galleries, creative offices, and a coffee shop, Sa-ten Cafe.
Every first Saturday of the month, Canopy opens up its space for “Open Canopy,” a free celebration of art and creativity. Dozens of artists will open up their studio doors to the public for an afternoon of browsing, shopping, and mingling. Participants can enjoy Sa-ten Cafe and tour the buildings in the back, on the west side of the property, and the art trailers for “a behind-the-scenes look at local artists’ studios.”
This month’s event will be from 1-4 pm on Saturday, August 4. Visitors can expect to see art exhibits from Sage Studios, Icosa, Ivester Gallery, Modern Rocks, Yard Dog, and Lisa Crowder jewelry. Beyond just looking, visitors can participate in fun, interactive activities from Make ATX. DJ Von Live will be providing the tunes, Zee’s Wiener System will bring the hotdogs, and Dulce Amor Mio will have all your ice cream needs covered.
This will be the last Open Canopy event before school starts back up and summer winds down for parents and students alike. (Though, of course, we all know that summers here last until late October. Welcome to Austin.)
Canopy Austin is located at 916 Springdale Rd. For more information about Canopy, visit canopyaustin.com.