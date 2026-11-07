Wilt-free forever
Australian artist brings whimsical plush Flower Shop pop-up to Austin
Austinites who simply can't handle another wilted bouquet have a whimsical solution coming to town. Australian artist Cj Hendry is bringing her Flower Shop, full of whimsical plush blooms, to Austin for a two-day pop-up November 12 and 13. The Flower Shop will be located at 1209 E. Cesar Chavez St.
The Flower Shop is making its way around the world, with stops in Australia, Europe, and the United States. Austin is the only Texas city joining the fun, making these bouquets a fun, exclusive gift for the holidays. (Folks in New York and Hong Kong have permanent Flower Shops, so don't get too precious about exclusivity if that's where your friends and family live.)
The flowers for sale are joyfully big, but not gigantic, giving them a slightly cartoonish look that doesn't tip over into joking or absurdity. Different cities will have new inventory to pick from as the tour progresses. A press release teases varieties that were "designed with Austin in mind," though it doesn't say exactly what Hendry is bringing on the road.
Hendry says the idea behind Flower Shop was simply to bring people together with a sensory experience.
“Flower Market began as an effort to unite communities around a universally shared joy: flowers," said Hendry in the release. "By expanding into Flower Shop, the goal was to share that experience globally, allowing people across various cities to engage with and gather these tactile creations. Each locale possesses a distinct atmosphere, and I am thrilled that every temporary installation will feature unique floral variations, distinctive surprises, and a tailored narrative.”
Hendry has amassed one million Instagram followers and a 3,000-person commission waitlist. Her work ranges from hyperrealistic drawings to large scale installations like the Flower Shop or a giant inflatable pool in the Mojave Desert.
Each flower is $10. Customers who buy nine flowers will receive their 10th free. The store will be open both days from 10 am to 6 pm.