See for Free
Austin's contemporary art museum welcomes guests for free this week
Jan 7, 2026 | 11:19 am
Photo by Rebekah Flake
Art-lovers can catch up on the fine art scene for free this week, January 7-11, at the Contemporary Austin. The annual initiative, called Free Week at The Jones Center, opens the museum up so all visitors can view current collections before they close and new ones open for the spring season.
There are three exhibitions to check out before they end:
- HOST: Raul De Lara – Mexican sculptor Raul De Lara, raised in Austin and now based in New York, shows off seven larger-than-life wooden sculptures in his first solo Texas museum show. The wood is sourced from Texas and Mexico to become cartoonish wildflowers and strange cacti. A press release hints that the works "examine cultural duality, queer identity, and the immigrant experience."
- Teddy Sandoval and the Butch Gardens School of Art – This retrospective is the first to look back at Los Angeles artist Teddy Sandoval's multimedia work in a museum. Sandoval, who lived from 1949-1995) portrayed queer and Chicanx people to explore their many facets of identity. Faceless men with mustaches were his signature imagery.
- The Canvas Can Do Miracles – Five contemporary artists come together in this exhibit that's housed at the Jones Center as well as Laguna Gloria, the Contemporary's other location. The colorful abstract paintings are beautiful to look at, but they contain deeper explorations about "environmental engagement and coded resistance."
Guests don't need to register to stop by, but it is recommended since space is limited. More information and photos of the current exhibitions are available at thecontemporaryaustin.org.
The Contemporary Austin's Jones Center is open Wednesdays from noon to 9 pm and Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 6 pm.