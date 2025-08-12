Arts for All
Georgetown gets creative for free weekend of art strolls, music, more
Central Texans who want to get to know Georgetown a little better have an opportunity from October 16-18 during the city's Month of the Arts celebration. Like several festivals in one, this three-day event will feature music, dance, sculpture, interactive exhibits, film, and more.
The celebrations will take place around the South Main Arts District, a walkable and colorful area downtown.
Each day offers a different set of activities:
- Thursday, October 16: The Sculpture Tour Awards + Concert considers works by a new crop of artists on the Georgetown Sculpture Tour — a year-long engagement that just received its last 2025-2026 on August 1. There will be a pop-up exhibit at the Georgetown Art Center (816 S. Main St.), an announcement regarding the winners, and then an outdoor screening of Frankenstein, plus a live performance by the Central Texas Philharmonic.
- Friday, October 17: The Autumn Art Stroll will cover several blocks in the Downtown Georgetown Cultural District, offering "interactive arts experiences" including live music, artist demonstrations, history exhibits, and shopping. Stroll attendees can also stop by restaurants along the way for special deals.
- Saturday, October 18: The fourth annual South Main Arts Festival is the most familiar arts festival with artist booths, interactive drumming, mural painting, art demos, food trucks, and live music including Shelley King and Carolyn Wonderland.
Event details, including specific timing for different activities and maps, are available at visit.georgetown.org. Some haven't been updated yet for 2025.
Finally, the festivities will also draw attention to a local sustainability initiative. The City of Georgetown’s Water Conservation Team has organized for rain barrels to be decorated and displayed around town, before going to a silent auction that will be open throughout the festival. Through whimsy, the Painted Rain Barrel Project will set art-lovers (and auction-winners) up with a way to collect rainwater at home.
“Celebrating arts and culture with engaging events during the Month of the Arts is an opportunity to acknowledge the value the arts have in our community,” said Georgetown’s Arts & Culture Program manager, Amanda Still, in a press release. “Georgetown’s vibrant arts scene and cultural offerings meaningfully engage both residents and visitors, while supporting working artists, musicians, performance artists, and local arts businesses.”